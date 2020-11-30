Lost your job and confidence? Here are some expert tips on how to stay upbeat

One doesn’t just lose a job, they also lose self-confidence. (Photo: Pixabay)

The pandemic has cost many people their jobs, thereby affecting their financial security and hurting their pride and source of stability.

When someone loses their job, they experience an enormous turmoil. Along with that, they are hit with a wave of mental health issues — anxiety, mood swings, along with feelings of hopelessness. One doesn’t just lose a job, they also lose their self-confidence.

Sana Khullar, a counselling psychologist says: “What losing a job can do to one’s mind is more layered than it seems. Suddenly, all the confidence that we carry, will start to disappear. All past failures will come back to haunt and demotivate you. Additionally, a routine that was followed so religiously is suddenly up in the air.”

She shares some tips on what a person can do under such circumstances.

Begin by being compassionate to yourself

It is easier said than done but don’t blame yourself for the job loss. Look around yourself and realise that we are all currently in the middle of extraordinary circumstances.

“Accept that most of our life is actually beyond control. The more effort one exerts in holding on to loose sand, the faster it slips out. Make better use of the energy into coming up with solutions on things that can be controlled. Remember to have faith. If you got to this position once, you can do it again,” Khullar advises.

You are your biggest asset

Financial stress is real and it cannot be wished away with quotes of positivity. The best way is to come up with an actual plan to prepare yourself on how life should be till you’re back on your feet again. “Preparation and planning will always increase confidence. Reach out. Talk to your emotional support system. A different perspective can be helpful,” she says.

Remind yourself of all that you have achieved

A negative bias is always strong and that is why our failures tend to overshadow our achievements. This is a time to remind yourself of who you truly are. Remind yourself of your positive elements. “It is understandable that de-motivation is common in times like these. You can build up your resilience by saying positive things about yourself.”

Most of all, no matter what happens, remind yourself that work is a part of life and it is not your life. Losing your job doesn’t mean you have lost everything in life. Fill up your routine with things that you like to do, or haven’t done in a while. This helps in feeling connected to oneself.

Create goals you can meet daily

Allow yourself to grieve and feel your feelings. But set up a date by which you can get back in action and start applying for jobs again! “Don’t let yourself lose momentum. Always know life is going to keep throwing curveballs at you. You are strong and resilient and you’ve got this,” the psychologist concludes.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd