‘Blind date, love at first sight’: Douglas Emhoff wishes wife Kamala Harris on birthday

Douglas and Kamala tied the knot in 2014. (douglasemhoff/Instagram)

Kamala Harris, the first Asian American US vice-presidential pick, turned 56 on October 20. While the politician is busy campaigning for the 2020 US elections, her husband Douglas Emhoff shared a special note to wish her.

Emhoff took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with Harris seated on a sofa, and wrote, “Blind date, love at first sight, marriage, family, an incredible life together. Through it all, no matter what, she is ALWAYS there for me and our family without hesitation.” He also revealed what his wife’s birthday wish was; take a look:

The lovely couple, who got married on August 22, 2014, at the Santa Barbara, California, was set up on a blind date by PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Harris is a stepmother to her husband’s two children from his previous marriage.

Read| ‘Lots of dal’: Kamala Harris on three signs of being an Indian-American

Emhoff’s Instagram bio reads, “Kamala Harris Hubby”. Meanwhile, he has also been campaigning for her for the upcoming elections.

Couple goals?

