‘A creation manifested by our love’: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who never fail to serve couple goals with their endearing pictures, are all set to become parents! Sharing the good news on Instagram, the couple wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.”

Reflecting on their relationship, they added: “We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

“Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” the duo wrote, sharing pictures of their maternity photoshoot where they can be seen cradling Bipasha’s baby bump.

The duo thanked everyone for their “unconditional love”, “prayers” and “good wishes”.

Bipasha and Karan, who have everyone swooning with their ‘monkey love’, have a beautiful love story to tell. They met during the shooting of their film, Alone (2015), and reportedly, kept meeting after the completion of their film and eventually, fell in love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Despite being repeatedly spotted together, the duo never confirmed (or denied) their relationship. It was also around this time that their respective past relationships came under media scrutiny. Notably, Bipasha was in a decade-long relationship with actor John Abraham, and Karan was earlier married to Shraddha Nigam (2008-09) and Jennifer Winget (2012-14).

After almost a year of dating, Karan finally proposed to Bipasha in a rather dreamy way in Koh Samui on December 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

However, the road was not always easy for them as the next big step was to convince their parents. While Karan’s family agreed, Bipasha’s family had their concerns due to Karan’s failed marriages.

“Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him? Relationships don’t work out, it’s unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It’s always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it’s always true,” she had told Pinkvilla.

Eventually, the couple overcame all obstacles and speculations, and finally tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on April 20, 2016.

