scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

‘A creation manifested by our love’: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy

Bipasha and Karan, who have everyone swooning with their 'monkey love', have a beautiful love story to tell. Here's a timeline of their relationship

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 1:20:57 pm
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh GroverKaran and Bipasha tied the knot in 2016 (Source: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover/Instagram)

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who never fail to serve couple goals with their endearing pictures, are all set to become parents! Sharing the good news on Instagram, the couple wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Reflecting on their relationship, they added: “We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) 

“Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” the duo wrote, sharing pictures of their maternity photoshoot where they can be seen cradling Bipasha’s baby bump.

The duo thanked everyone for their “unconditional love”, “prayers” and “good wishes”.

ALSO READ |Keep these things in mind if you plan to pop the question to your partner in public

Bipasha and Karan, who have everyone swooning with their ‘monkey love’, have a beautiful love story to tell. They met during the shooting of their film, Alone (2015), and reportedly, kept meeting after the completion of their film and eventually, fell in love.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) 

Despite being repeatedly spotted together, the duo never confirmed (or denied) their relationship. It was also around this time that their respective past relationships came under media scrutiny. Notably, Bipasha was in a decade-long relationship with actor John Abraham, and Karan was earlier married to Shraddha Nigam (2008-09) and Jennifer Winget (2012-14).

After almost a year of dating, Karan finally proposed to Bipasha in a rather dreamy way in Koh Samui on December 31.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) 

ALSO READ |‘Mom’s guilt is too hard’: Neha Dhupia opens up about the feeling of not doing enough as a parent

However, the road was not always easy for them as the next big step was to convince their parents. While Karan’s family agreed, Bipasha’s family had their concerns due to Karan’s failed marriages.

“Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him? Relationships don’t work out, it’s unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It’s always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it’s always true,” she had told Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

Eventually, the couple overcame all obstacles and speculations, and finally tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on April 20, 2016.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 01:20:57 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

5

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you h...
Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you h...
Explained: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China
Explained: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
Impact of FIFA ban

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra
Bilkis Bano case

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Summer vacation, vacation for rich, holiday spots
In pictures: Summer hot spots of the rich and famous
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement