‘Biggest victory’: Why Jasmine Sandlas buying her mother a home in Punjab struck a chord online

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For many people, success is measured in career milestones, fame, or financial wins. For singer Jasmine Sandlas, it was something far more personal—buying her mother a home in Punjab.
During a podcast conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Jasmine opened up about fulfilling a dream she had carried for years, ever since her parents left the agricultural state.
“I bought my mom a home in Punjab. Mere parents ne Punjab chadeya si bahut saal pehlan. Mera humesha to sapna si ki… when I’m able to I would love to buy my mom a home in Punjab again. So it feels like the biggest victory to me, like a winner, like a good daughter, which I always wanted to be,” she shared.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Her words struck an emotional chord—not just because of the gesture, but because of how deeply she tied the moment to her identity as a daughter. Many internet users instantly related to Sandal’s experience, echoing how many kids, especially in India, dream of gifting their parents home.
But why can fulfilling a dream for one’s parents trigger such a strong emotional reaction?
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According to Dr Kunal Kumar, senior consultant, psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, such milestones often go far beyond money.
“Such moments often carry deep emotional meaning because they are connected to family, identity, gratitude, and childhood memories. When someone fulfils a long-held dream for their parents, it can create a strong sense of emotional achievement and personal validation.”
For many, the desire to “give back” to parents is not just about generosity—it becomes tied to self-worth and emotional closure.
“Psychologically, many people connect their self-worth with being able to care for or give back to their parents. In this case, buying a home may symbolise love, security, success, and fulfilling an emotional responsibility she had carried for years,” Dr Kumar explains.
Jasmine’s phrase about feeling like a “good daughter” is particularly telling. Often, people carry silent emotional benchmarks about what being a “good son” or “good daughter” should look like—whether that means offering financial support, emotional care, or fulfilling dreams their parents once had to leave behind.
For someone whose parents had left Punjab years ago, buying that home may have represented much more than real estate—it may have felt like restoring a piece of family history.
Sometimes, the biggest victories are the ones that heal something deeply personal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.