‘Biggest victory’: Why Jasmine Sandlas buying her mother a home in Punjab struck a chord online

For many people, success is measured in career milestones, fame, or financial wins. For singer Jasmine Sandlas, it was something far more personal—buying her mother a home in Punjab.

During a podcast conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Jasmine opened up about fulfilling a dream she had carried for years, ever since her parents left the agricultural state.

“I bought my mom a home in Punjab. Mere parents ne Punjab chadeya si bahut saal pehlan. Mera humesha to sapna si ki… when I’m able to I would love to buy my mom a home in Punjab again. So it feels like the biggest victory to me, like a winner, like a good daughter, which I always wanted to be,” she shared.