Bhagyashree recalls parents burning her love letters; psychiatrist explains why such moments leave deep scars

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya, where her relationship was unsupported by her lover’s family. But did you know the actress had a similarly dramatic love story in real life as well?

Speaking to Hauterrfly, Bhagyashree recently opened up about the painful memories, where she had to watch her parents burn the love letters she had exchanged with Himalaya, the man she loved. Opening her heart, she revealed that their story began in school. “We used to study together in school. It was fight at first sight, rather than love at first sight,” she said, describing a bond that felt immediate and innocent.

When romantic sparks took over, Bhagyashree told her parents, who felt that she was too young for love. Respecting their wishes, the two decided not to continue the relationship. Life took over, and Bhagyashree went on to college and later signed Maine Pyar Kiya, while Himalaya went abroad for studies.

A few years later, when they met again, the feelings resurfaced, and so did the parental resistance. This time, they asked her to end the relationship in a way that would make Himalaya hate her. Concerned for her well-being, they believed that unless both had met more people and seen more of the world, they would not truly know whether what they felt was love. So, she told him, “I never want to see your face again.”

Bhagyashree’s was just 19 years old when she married husband Himalaya Dasani (Image: Facebook/Bhagyashree) Bhagyashree’s was just 19 years old when she married husband Himalaya Dasani (Image: Facebook/Bhagyashree)

When love letters turned to ashes

What followed was a decision that left her deeply conflicted.

“Breakup ke waqt maine ye bhi kaha mummy papa ko ki apne janam diya hai, islie apka haq banta hai meri zindagi par. So I actually told them ki ek saal ke liye I will do everything that you say. Agar ap rishta leke aoge to uske liye bhi naa nahi bolungi and I will get married to the person that you want me to aur mai us shaadi ko nibhaungi. That was very difficult.”

(“During the breakup, I also told my parents that since you have given birth to me, you have a right over my life. So I actually told them that for one year, I will do everything that you say. If you bring a marriage proposal, I will not refuse that either, and I will marry the person you choose for me, and I will fulfill that marriage. That was very difficult.”)

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During that period came the moment she still remembers vividly.

“Us dauran itne khat jo hum dono ne ek dusre ko likhe the aur sab khat ko jalaya mere samne. Us raat bahut royi mai kyunki wo jo bonfire tha khato ka usme bahut dil jale, bahut armaan jale. That was very, very sad for me.”

(“During that time, all the letters that we had written to each other were burned in front of me. That night, I cried a lot because in that bonfire of letters, many hearts burned, many dreams burned. That was very, very sad for me.”)

The letters were not just notes exchanged between two young people. They were memories, proof of shared emotions, and a symbol of choice. Yet Bhagyashree said she never wanted to marry without her parents’ blessings. “Hum kabhi nahi chahte the ki bina maa, baap ke aashirwaad ke humari shaadi ho… unhone diya nahi, lekin fir pair chookar mai ghar se nikal gayi. (I never wanted to marry without the blessings of my parents. They did not approve of the relationship… so I left the house one day after touching their feet.)”

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What happens when love is taken away without consent?

Dr Anitha Chandra, Consultant (Psychiatry), Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, explained that such experiences can leave a lasting psychological impact. Speaking on the letter-burning incident in particular, the psychiatrist said, such situations can create “deep emotional pain, helplessness, and silent anger,” because those letters are not just paper but symbols of love, identity, memories, and choice.

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“Their destruction can feel like her feelings are being invalidated and controlled, which may lead to sadness, grief similar to loss, guilt for hurting her partner, confusion between loyalty to parents and loyalty to her own heart, suppressed resentment, reduced trust, and even long-term anxiety about expressing emotions openly, since the experience teaches her that her voice and attachments can be taken away without consent, making the memory stay vivid and emotionally charged for years.”

She added that the dilemma of wanting parental approval while still loving someone, in itself, can be “extremely painful and confusing,” creating emotional stress, anxiety, sleeplessness, self-doubt, and a sense of being trapped – as if any decision will cause loss.

For Bhagyashree, the letters may have turned to ash that night – but the emotions attached to them clearly did not.