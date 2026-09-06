Bhagyashree has 3 questions you should ask before choosing life partner: ‘Pyaar mein behkar nahi…’

Choosing the right life partner matters, but it’s equally important to think it through and not get swept up in emotions. Taking to Instagram, actor Bhagyashree shared some important tips ahead of the marriage season, captioning her post: “Sahi jeevensaathi chunna zaruri hein. Lekin pyar mein behkar nahi, soch samjh kar (It is important to pick the right partner. But be strategic about it and don’t just go with the flow).

Shruti Padhye, Senior Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, helped us decode the logic behind each of her tips:

Bhagyashree recommends noticing how he acts during tough times, during criticism, frustration and anger.

“That whirlwind romance that feels like it’s straight out of a movie? More often than not, it’s just unprocessed trauma bonding masquerading as deep compatibility. Real love that stands the test of time tends to be quieter, steadier, and more grounded,” agrees Padhye.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

While that initial infatuation or “spark” can be captivating, the psychologist believes what truly helps a relationship sustain over time is emotional maturity and emotional compatibility. “It is easier to give in to chemistry, which can show up as physical attraction, and much harder to gauge someone’s emotional capabilities,” she says.

“Chemistry fades but values last”

Bhagyashree mentions that we often tend to focus on shared interests, “which are great”, but shared values matter more.

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While shared interests and hobbies help build the early phases of a relationship, Padhye says what actually helps a relationship sustain is shared values about the way of being. “Do you both see eye to eye on money, family, ambition, spirituality, and parenting? Differences in these fundamental areas can lead to long-term tension that even the best playlists can’t fix,” she elaborates.

We often focus on shared interests that are great, but it’s the shared values that really matter. (Source: Freepik) We often focus on shared interests that are great, but it’s the shared values that really matter. (Source: Freepik)

According to Padhye, it is important to have a similar mindset on matters of money and family. “It’s not about whether you’ll argue, but how you handle those arguments. If one partner tends to shut down while the other wants to talk things out, it can lead to unresolved issues piling up over time,” she says.

“How is he when he is alone?”

Having a relationship with yourself doesn’t just involve going for spas, getting your nails done or taking a trip; although this is all an important part of taking care of yourself. But Bhagyashree says what needs your attention is how to talk to yourself and how aware you are about your physical and emotional needs.

Padhye agrees with her, urging us to “pay close attention to how they talk about themselves, how they deal with setbacks, and whether they can sit with uncomfortable feelings”. She adds that someone who is emotionally self-aware and capable of introspection is “less likely to project their issues onto you and most likely to also hold a space for you when you are at your lowest”.

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As a parting reminder, Bhagyashree added: “Remember, marriage is about choosing someone you can trust in every season of life,” and ain’t that the truth! Choosing a life partner isn’t about finding someone perfect. It’s about picking someone with whom your wounds can heal rather than deepen, someone who truly sees you and stands by your side as you both grow. Love isn’t a static goal, but a dynamic journey that requires awareness, vulnerability, and emotional responsibility from both partners.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.