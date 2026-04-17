‘Best thing about this relationship is Abhishek and Shweta’: When Amitabh Bachchan got candid on what makes his marriage work

In a candid conversation with Simi Garewal, Amitabh Bachchan once reflected on his marriage with Jaya Bachchan, saying, “The best thing about this relationship is Abhishek and Shweta.” The superstar’s statement resonates with many couples who view their children as the strongest bond holding their relationship together. But does staying in a marriage primarily for the sake of children truly serve their well-being, or does it come at a hidden emotional cost?

Drawing on insights from Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist at Aakash Healthcare, here’s a closer look at how such dynamics impact both partners and children.

When children become the ‘glue’

According to Dr Shankar, while co-parenting can be deeply fulfilling, sustaining a marriage solely for the sake of children may not provide emotional satisfaction to either partner. Over time, this can lead to suppressed conflict, emotional distance, and a gradual breakdown of communication.