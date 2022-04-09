Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get engaged again: A timeline of their relationship

Almost two decades after calling off their last engagement, Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again engaged, JLo confirmed on her official website.

On Friday, the music icon posted a teaser about a “major announcement” on her social media accounts following which she finally made her engagement to Ben public through a short video. “I have a very exciting and special story to share,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In the clip, which is currently accessible to only those who subscribed to her newsletter, the 52-year-old could be seen flaunting her green-hued diamond ring.

Jennifer and Ben, or ‘Bennifer’ as the couple is fondly addressed by fans, first met on the sets of their film, Gigli, in 2002 and began dating. Soon after, they got engaged in November 2002 and scheduled their wedding for September 2003.

However, the wedding was called off and the couple broke their engagement in January 2004. The same year in June, Lopez tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins, Max and Emme. The couple, however, separated in 2011 and got divorced in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer 💚 (@bennifer.id)

Affleck, on the other hand, got married to Jennifer Garner in 2005 with whom he has three children – daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. The duo got divorced in 2018.

Things changed last year for JLo and Affleck after their respective splits with Alex Rodriguez Ana de Armas. They reunited last spring at the VAX LIVE Concert and jetted for a getaway to Montana to revive their old romance.

“They looked very happy together,” an insider told US Magazine of the trip. “It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Speaking of their rekindled love story, Lopez told People earlier this year, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

ALSO READ | Avril Lavigne gets engaged to Mod Sun; shares what her engagement ring signifies

“We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer 💚 (@bennifer.id)

In December last year, Affleck had called the new relationship a “beautiful” story, WSJ reported. “One of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!