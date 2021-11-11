‘You’re not alone’: Bella Hadid shares crying selfies, opens up about ‘breakdowns and burnouts’

Supermodel Bella Hadid has opened up about her mental health, fighting insecurities, ‘breakdowns and burnouts’ as she shared a video in which Willow Smith can be seen talking about her journey, adding that the singer’s words made her “feel a little less alone”

“All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that — and trying to cover it up in some way,” Willow said in the video.

Hadid quoted Willow and said, “In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural.”

Sharing her own experiences, Hadid added, “This is pretty much my every day, every night. For a few years now.”

The younger sister of model Gigi Hadid, Bella, who took a break from social media to concentrate on her mental health in January 2021, commented how social media “is not real”.

“Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to side. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. (There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment.),” she expressed.

Hadid also shared selfies that show her in tears.

She then went on to describe how it took a long time for her to understand how breakdowns and burnouts were affecting her. “It took me a long time to get that in my mind but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyway, not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you,” she added.

