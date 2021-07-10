Bella Hadid makes relationship with boyfriend Marc Kalman official with new photo

Hadid was first linked to Marc Kalman in June when they were photographed having lunch together. (Source:bellahadid/Instagram)

Looks like Bella Hadid just made her relationship with her boyfriend official. Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old model recently shared a series of photographs of herself from Cannes, which she visited for the annual film festival.

While the first few photos show Hadid engaged in various activities, it is the final photo that has caught everyone’s attention. It showed Hadid and Marc Kalman, 31, embracing each other and kissing.

“Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved,” Hadid captioned the post.

While the couple had been spotted together earlier, this is the first time that Hadid shared an intimate photo of the two, acknowledging her relationship publicly.

An art director, Kalman has worked with high-profile clients like Bathing Ape and rapper Travis Scott, according to his official website.

Hadid was first linked to Kalman in June when they were photographed having lunch together, reports Independent. She previously dated singer The Weekend but the couple split in 2016 after dating for about a year and a half.