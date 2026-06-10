‘Be good boys off the field’: Sourav Ganguly on his aggressive Team India mindset

A legend of Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly’s career spanned more than a decade with 113 Tests and 311 ODIs to his name. In a conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, he revisited his leadership philosophy, explaining how he encouraged aggression in the team while drawing a clear line between aggression and anger.

The former player and commentator said the shift began with the 2001 series against Australia. Reflecting on Steve Waugh’s on-field approach, Ganguly noted how he consistently applied pressure on every opponent. “His strategy was to put so much pressure and make sure that the other team loses,” he said, adding, “This was his final front.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Further, Ganguly shared that he moulded his personality by adding aggression. “The game needed it. That’s what India needed at that time,” he said. He also emphasised that Team India’s on-field persona was very different from who they were off the field, especially in the way they competed. “Be good boys, but outside the ground. We play to win. So that was one of my things,” he noted.

Highlighting the difference between anger and aggression, Ganguly said, “There is a lot of difference between the two. There should be no negativity. It will destroy you, and people get negative because they care.”

“Anger is a wrong emotion. You don’t succeed much with anger and aggression; playing it hard, playing it positively,” Ganguly explained.

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But what are the key differences between anger and aggression? Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained that anger is an emotion, while aggression is a behaviour. “Anger is a natural emotional response to frustration, injustice, or threat. Aggression, on the other hand, is how that emotion may get expressed outwardly. A person can feel angry without behaving aggressively, and someone can also display aggressive behaviour without necessarily feeling intense anger,” she said.

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Aggression as a healthy leadership trait

Dr Sarkar further emphasised that aggression can sometimes be a healthy leadership trait, especially in highly competitive environments. “This is often closer to assertiveness, intensity, confidence, and the ability to project conviction under pressure. Leaders who show controlled aggression may inspire motivation, resilience, and collective energy in teams,” she said.

“The important factor is whether the behaviour remains purposeful and emotionally regulated rather than reactive or harmful. When aggression is channelled constructively, it can communicate confidence and determination without creating fear or emotional harm,” the expert added.

Importance of controlled aggression

However, Dr Sarkar stressed the importance of controlled aggression and how it can help boost the overall morale. “Athletes and leaders often use intensity and strong emotional energy to build momentum and competitiveness. However, the line is crossed when the behaviour becomes humiliating, intimidating, unpredictable, or emotionally unsafe for others,” she explained.

“Assertiveness motivates and energises, while emotionally damaging behaviour creates fear, anxiety, or loss of self-worth in the team. Healthy aggression is regulated and goal-directed. Toxic behaviour is impulsive, personal, and emotionally harmful,” Dr Sarkar said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.