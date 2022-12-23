Michelle Obama talks about how secret service hired to protect husband Barack Obama react to their PDA

Former first lady of the US Michelle Obama and her husband Barack Obama, who was the 44th president of the country, make an adorable couple. They have never shied away from talking about their relationship and sharing cute pictures on social media, from their early courtship days to pictures from their wedding and everything else that defines them as a couple.

The Obamas have candidly talked about hard times, too, and truly come across as a relatable and regular couple who are also parents of two girls, Malia and Sasha Obama.

Recently, Michelle threw light on another aspect of their life: PDA or public display of affection. While the couple does that a lot on Instagram by writing and sharing sweet posts, pictures and messages for each other, turns out they engage in PDA in their real life, too.

The former first lady, while appearing on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show‘, revealed how the secret service agents, who have been hired for their safety, react to her and Barack Obama’s PDA, while talking about their recent romantic getaway on the occasion of their 30th wedding anniversary.

In October this year, to mark their milestone anniversary, the couple reportedly recreated their 1992 honeymoon, during which they had rented a car and driven along the west coast in California. But, this time it was different, since they had a “motorcade and secret service” travelling along with them. “It was a little different but it was the thought that counted,” the ‘Becoming‘ author quipped. According to her, the secret service agents are like “family” to them; but they do have a reaction when the Obamas kiss each other.

Michelle told Clarkson, “They tend to turn away. They look away.”

For their anniversary, the former president took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from their romantic getaway that showed the couple sitting on a beach, followed by a photo of the words ‘Barack + Michelle’ written inside a heart made on the sand. This was followed by a black and white photograph from their wedding day.

The caption read, “Miche, after 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day — that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

Michelle had also shared a similar album — three separate pictures of the couple standing on the beach, the heart with their names written inside it and a photo from their wedding — writing in the caption: “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama!”

