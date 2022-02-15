Barack Obama thinks wife Michelle has a smile that ‘lights up the world’; take a look

Barack Obama is a doting husband, and he has proven that numerous times in the past by praising wife Michelle on many public platforms and on several occasions.

The couple often takes to social media to write sweet messages to each other, making their fans and followers from around the world take notes on how to do it right. This Valentine’s Day was no different.

The former US president posted a throwback picture on Instagram, wherein he can be seen dancing with his wife. The picture appears to be taken during his second inauguration in early 2013, at a ball.

In the photo, Michelle is seen in a red floor-length gown by Jason Wu, her eyes locked with her husband’s, as they sway together. There is a big grin on her face — that of victory — and Barack is smiling, too. In the caption, he wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you’re truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

It did not stop at that, as the former first lady of the US also shared a photo with a lovely message for her husband. Hers, however, was slightly more casual. The couple posed in sportswear staring at the horizon. “I feel so blessed to be able to spend every day with this guy. Happy Valentine’s Day, Barack! Here’s to all the adventures we have ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

According to a report in People, the Obamas — who celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary last year — were on a trip to Hawaii when this photograph was clicked. Though they swap thoughtful messages like these from time to time, they have never shied away from talking about the difficult moments in their life, especially since they have been in the public eye for so long.

ALSO READ | How having family by his side helped Barack Obama deal with the stress of his job

In 2020, Michelle, while in conversation with American television host Conan O’Brien, had opened up on how their marriage hasn’t exactly been a bed of roses. “You have got to know that there are going to be long periods of time when you cannot stand each other… I said it on the book tour as a joke, there were times that I wanted to push Barack out the window, right? And I say that because it is like you have got to know that the feelings will be intense… And these periods can last for a long time. They can last years. We do not talk about that…” she had expressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

That same year, on Barack’s podcast, where she was a guest, she had said, “One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother’s and sister’s keepers. And that’s how I was raised.”

These two are ‘couple goals’; don’t you agree?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!