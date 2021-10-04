‘Can’t imagine life without you’: Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 29th wedding anniversary

Barack and Michelle Obama are one of those couples that keeps sharing posts appreciating and encouraging each other on social media. The former US president and first lady are quite active on Instagram, and they never shy away from revealing heartwarming details of their family life.

The couple celebrates its 29th wedding anniversary today, and in true Obama-style, have written adorable things wishing each other on the occasion.

Michelle shared a humorous before and after post — a collage of the couple from many years ago, versus how they look now. In both the pictures, they are seated on a couch. “How it started vs. how it’s going. Happy anniversary, Barack—love you! (sic),” her caption reads.

Barack, on the other hand, has shared two loving pictures of the couple leaning next to each other and embracing each other, with an intimate caption that essentially symbolises their relationship: “Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you.”

But while they may have set couple goals in the close to three decades that they have spent together, their relationship has had its share of challenges, too, which makes this couple more relatable.

Sometime back, in conversation with American television host Conan O’Brien, the former first lady had opened up on how their marriage hasn’t exactly been a bed of roses. “You have got to know that there are going to be long periods of time when you cannot stand each other… I said it on the book tour as a joke, there were times that I wanted to push Barack out the window, right? And I say that because it is like you have got to know that the feelings will be intense… And these periods can last for a long time. They can last years. We do not talk about that…” she had expressed.

The couple first met in 1989 when they were both working at a law firm in Chicago. Michelle had also revealed the particular trait in Barack that had drawn her towards him. On Barack’s podcast, where she was a guest, she had said, “One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother’s and sister’s keepers. And that’s how I was raised.”

“I can say that my family, my neighbourhood, my notions of community growing up shaped that view, and shaped the choices that I made in life as I felt your experiences shaped yours,” she had said.

