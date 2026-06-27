Badshah says watching his parents grow old is ‘painful’; psychologist explains why

Watching our parents grow old is something we know will happen one day. Yet when it starts unfolding before us, it can feel surprisingly painful.

Rapper Badshah recently spoke about this often-unspoken experience during an appearance on Chai with T, describing the emotional shift that comes with seeing parents age. “It’s painful,” he said. “Aapko bahut bura lagta hai jab aap dekhte ho ki aapke papa aapko daant nahi rahe” (It feels terrible when you realise your father is no longer scolding you), he shared.

Reflecting on how his perspective has changed with age, Badshah added, as children, we wondered why our parents scolded us; now it feels strange that they don’t anymore. Similarly, when parents begin seeking advice from their children or start relying on them in ways they never did before, the feeling is new.