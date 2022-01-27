scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Breaking News

‘Badhaai Do’ trailer: All you need to know about ‘lavender marriage’

"Lavender marriage is a choice that allows an individual to be themselves, yet protect their personal lives from public speculation," says an expert.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 27, 2022 5:30:03 pm
Badhaai Do, Badhaai Do trailer, lavender marriage, what is lavender marriage, same sex relationships, LGBTQ community, indian express newsA still from the film 'Badhaai Do'. (Photo: YouTube/Junglee Pictures)

Ever since the trailer of the Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Badhaai Do‘ dropped, it created quite a buzz online. People are loving the progressive nature of the film, which ostensibly deals with same-sex relationships.

While stories revolving around the LGBTQ+ community have long been excluded in Bollywood, of late, many interesting scripts are being featured in the mainstream, and Badhaai Do seems to be one of them.

In the trailer, we are introduced to our two main characters — Rao, who plays a cop, and Pednekar, a PT teacher. Interestingly, while they are paired opposite each other, there is no romantic angle between the two, for Pednekar’s character appears to show no interest in men or marriage; instead, she seems have a romantic proclivity for women.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With their families insisting they get married and ‘settle down’, the two decide to tie the knot and live as roommates instead, just to get their parents off their backs. The trailer, peppered with witticism and hilarity, also seemingly alludes to the fact that Rao’s character is, in fact, also interested in a same-sex relationship.

After the trailer released, people started to float the term ‘lavender marriage’ on social media, a concept the film is believed to deal with. For the uninitiated, it is a male-female mixed-orientation marriage, which is also called a ‘marriage of convenience’, because one or both parties conceal their sexual orientation from their families or the society, owing to the stigma attached. It was previously explored in the film Fashion (2008).

The term essentially dates back to 20th-century Hollywood, especially before World War II, when public figures and celebrities would hide their sexual preferences — because it was such a taboo — and get married, so as to have a stable career in the film industry.

ALSO READ |Songs of hope: Delhi’s J Block collective brings together artistes to share beats, life and more

According to Arouba Kabir, a mental health counselor and a wellness coach, the term ‘lavender marriage’ is over a 100 years old. “This form of marriage can be understood as an ‘act of convenience’ for creating a public deception when two individuals — usually a male and a female — come together secretly harbouring their mixed orientation,” she told indianexpress.com.

She continued by saying that with changing times, while homosexuality has been “increasingly accepted”, it is “still a word that raises the society’s eyebrows”.

ALSO READ |A sex coach explains why Indians continue to feel guilty about seeking help for intimacy issues

“Lavender marriage, thus, is a choice that allows an individual to be themselves yet protect their personal lives from public speculation. The move to bring such concepts to light is a step towards a progressive community. Spreading awareness about lavender marriages would definitely help. Many individuals have to hide their sexual preferences due to societal pressure or pressure within their own families, and after being sadly forced into a heterosexual marriage — it remains unfruitful and burdensome,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

republic day 2022
Republic Day 2022: Here’s how your favourite celebs are celebrating the day

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X