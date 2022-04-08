Avril Lavigne gets engaged to Mod Sun; shares what her engagement ring signifies

On Thursday, Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne got engaged to Mod Sun, an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and rapper. The couple started dating when Lavigne, 37, met Mod Sun, 35, while working on her latest album Luv Sux.

Rumours of their relationship started in February 2021, and the couple made their debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Lavigne took to Instagram to share the news with romantic pictures from Paris’ Seine River, which is where Mod Sun proposed to her. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” she wrote.

The custom-made heart shaped engagement ring is representative of their love story, Avril told People. “It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside. He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much,” said the Grammy-nominated singer.

Sharing more about the proposal, Avril said that it was “the most perfect, romantic proposal”. “We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” she added.

