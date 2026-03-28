Arjun Rampal recalls why filming Dhurandhar felt personal: ‘On my birthday, I saw the horrors of the 26/11 attacks play out’

Dhurandhar may be just another film for you, but for Arjun Rampal, it was a deeply personal project. While receiving an award recently, the actor opened up about why he considers the film to be his revenge for the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai.

“In 2008, on 26/11, I was in this hotel, and I’d come to pick up my friends. We were on our way to the Taj, because we were going to go and celebrate my birthday. 26/11 also happens to be my birthday. One guy was getting ready. God bless him. We were at the bar, we ordered a drink, and the first bomb went off near Mahim. I heard that sound, and the whole glass shook and rattled. We were like, ‘What the hell was that?’ In 10 minutes, our phones were ringing, and everybody said ‘There was some gang war that has broken out in Colaba, so don’t come there’,” Rampal recalled at India Today’s Hello! Hall of Fame Awards.