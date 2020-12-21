scorecardresearch
Monday, December 21, 2020
Ariana Grande’s diamond and pearl engagement ring may have a familial connect

Fans were quick to point out that the pearl on her engagement ring looked similar to the one gifted to her by her grandparents in 2014

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 21, 2020 12:30:57 pm
Ariana Grande, Ariana Grande engagement, Ariana Grande engagement ring, Ariana Grande fiance, Ariana Grande news, indian express newsAfter Grande shared pictures on her Instagram, her fans pointed out that the engagement ring could have a special connect with both her fiance and her family. (Photos: Ariana Grande/Instagram and AP/File)

Ariana Grande is engaged! The Thank U, Next singer even shared some pictures on her Instagram handle, rousing the interest of her followers. And while fans could not control their excitement, they were both impressed and intrigued by the engagement ring, gifted to her by fiance Dalton Gomez, a Los Angeles-based real estate agent.

Take a look at the pictures.

The stunning accessory features an off-set oval diamond, which shares a thin band with a delicate pearl. The twin objects complement each other well. And while you may wonder what it is about the pearl that enhances the appeal of the ring, pearls represent integrity and loyalty, which are important for the growth and nurture of a relationship.

Now interestingly, Grande had shared a  picture of a pearl ring way back in 2014, having mentioned that it was passed down to her from her grandparents. “Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it’d protect me. (sic),” she had captioned the photograph.

Fans were quick to point out that the pearl on her engagement ring looked similar to the one gifted to her by her grandparents — drawing conclusions that the engagement ring could have a special connection with both her fiance and her family.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While the singer is yet to confirm the same, we appreciate the uniqueness of her ring and love that it is both traditional and modern — a gorgeous amalgam.

