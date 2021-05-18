Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez are married: A timeline of their relationship

Arian Grande can finally stop saying ‘thank you, next’, for she has found her forever person. The Grande-Gomez wedding has finally happened, and fans are overjoyed that the 27-year-old singer has found love in real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25).

Before we congratulate the newlyweds, here’s looking at their courtship period.

According to a People report, in March 2020, the outlet was informed by a source that Grande and Gomez had been dating since January of that year, and when the pandemic started, even quarantined together.

The two managed to keep it low profile until Grande introduced her beau in a music video for her duet with Justin Bieber.

The two became Instagram official only in June 2020, when the singer posted their picture ahead of her 27th birthday.

The pair announced their engagement in December 2020, and then spent their first Christmas together as an engaged couple.

A source was quoted as telling People: “They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.”

The couple, high on PDA, keeps giving fans a glimpse of their love-filled life. In April 2021, Grande shared a few such pictures for her fiancé.

On May 17, 2021, it was confirmed that the two got married in a “tiny and intimate” wedding ceremony. Grande’s representative confirmed to People exclusively, saying: “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Congratulations to them!

