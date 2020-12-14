Is coronavirus causing your child stress? Here is how you can help

Experts of child psychology emphasize that behavioural changes have been witnessed by parents, families and teachers of youngsters during the current pandemic situation. (Photo: Pixabay)

Childhood is best described as carefree days, play dates, munchies and so much more. But, with the pandemic raging in full force, a lot many childhood experiences have now been confined within the four walls. “Experts of child psychology emphasize that behavioral changes have been witnessed by parents, families, and teachers of youngsters during the current pandemic situation. While there is a continued risk of contracting the virus outside, kids are also highly exposed to a plethora of mental and emotional issues as a result of staying indoor for such a long time. These issues range between stubbornness, irritability, anxiety, panic attacks, and depression in young ones,” says Praveshh Gaur, mental health expert and founder of Srauta Wellness.

Why is your child stressed?

The increasing compulsion of staying indoors can affect your child’s mental and emotional health. In the pre-coronavirus time, they were regularly attending schools, going out to play, or visiting their friends. Now, with their routine going for a toss and their interaction limited to the same set of people month after month can make them feel agitated.

“Monitor your child’s behaviour and note if they have undergone any major changes, especially in their sleeping patterns — like excessive sleeping or inability to sleep, complaints of nightmares, frequent headaches and stomach ache, unreasonable crying episodes or staying alone for a long period of time. These can be some of the signs you need to look out for,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Tips to help your child calm down

The lockdown and rising number of cases have left everyone stressed. “While you may be using all the necessary precautions like social distancing, wearing masks, washing and sanitizing hands regularly to protect your child from the virus, there is a lot more that may need to do so that your child can accept the new environment and be happy in it,” says Gaur as she goes on to suggest a few points:

Accept the new normal

“Talk out the reality of the pandemic but make it an informative, informal conversation rather than a scary one. Also, make them aware of the precautions that are necessary to safeguard them,” suggests the expert.

Make a schedule for them

“Help them with a time table and make them follow it so that their cycle falls back into place. Make a room for playing and leisure time so that they can spend time doing something recreational,” says Gaur.

Spend quality time with little ones

“Delegate tasks to each member of the family, including your kids. This will also help you connect better with them and make them feel valued. Also, not only will you make them feel involved but also help your kids to release their pent-up feelings. Interact and listen to them,” she suggests.

