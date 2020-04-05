Are you living with a short-tempered person? Keep these things in mind

When they are lashing out, do not engage with them. If you react, things can turn ugly. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) When they are lashing out, do not engage with them. If you react, things can turn ugly. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

This quarantine period is testing us in many ways. While previously we could excuse ourselves from potentially toxic situations, now we are having to stay put and patient in the exact same place, with or without the toxicity. One of the most difficult things is having to live with a person who is short-tempered. So, while previously you didn’t have to spend every waking hour with them, now you may be interacting with them 24×7. As such, it is important to know ways in which you should deal with them.

Understand what could be triggering them

When you are living with a short-tempered person under the same roof — it could be a friend, a parent or a sibling — it is important to find out and understand what their trigger points are. And then address the issue via an open and healthy discussion, which is devoid of judgement. It is for your own benefit that you understand what irks this person most.

Give them space

When they are lashing out, do not engage with them. If you react, things can turn ugly. Instead, keep your calm and let things settle on their own. When the other person is done with their outburst, they are likely to realise their mistake, their overreaction, and apologise on their own. Till then, take a step back.

Patience is a virtue

You are a human being, too, and are allowed to lose your cool. But, not when someone is already aboard the rage train. This is not to say that you are not allowed to express yourself, but do so when the waters are calmer and the storm has passed. If you retaliate, or respond in an equally nasty manner, the situation may worsen. So stay as patient as you possibly can.

Could you be in the wrong?

Sometimes, not always, it could be your attitude that could be triggering tension. So once a while, work on your flaws, manage them, so as to strike a balance and avoid conflict.

Encourage and support

If someone is aware they have temper issues, support them in getting over this habit. You can encourage their good behaviour and ask them to monitor it themselves. Additionally, they can also pick up some techniques such a meditation and/or workout sessions that may allow a more productive outlet for the anger. Also, if they are particularly fond of and good at something, they must be pushed in that direction — it could be music, fine arts, dancing or any other passion.

Remember, there are always ways to reach out to an expert, too, who may be able to better guide you.

