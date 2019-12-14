Are you in a toxic relationship? Some signs to watch out for

There are people out there who have invested their energies in partners who bring out the worst in them. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) There are people out there who have invested their energies in partners who bring out the worst in them. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Every relationship is different, with its own share of bumps and challenges. But when you are with a partner who is best-suited for you, things flow effortlessly. You just know it is healthy and meant to last a lifetime. But, not every relationship is like that. There are people out there who have invested their energies in partners who bring out the worst in them. This, in turn, exhausts them. When you are in a toxic environment, the red flags are not really visible to you. Wondering what such relationships are all about? Here are some signs — subtle and apparent — to watch out for.

No support

When you are in a healthy relationship, you and your partner will lift each other and be each other’s cheerleaders. Supportive partners form the backbone of a healthy relationship. They push you towards your goals and believe in your very potential. If you are in a toxic relationship, however, there will be no positivity or feelings of support. In fact, your every achievement can become a competition for them.

Jealousy

An extension of the aforementioned point, a jealous partner is obviously a toxic partner. While some amount of jealousy is a normal human trait, problems arise when people feel incapable of showing happiness when their partners achieve success.

Control

A toxic partner may feel they have all the rights on you and, therefore, control your life. So, they may get excessively upset when you do not answer your calls, or plan something without their knowledge. This is a form of oppression which can get noxious with time.

Respect or lack thereof

They do not respect you. They do not respect your time or your efforts. Turning up late on dates, or casually ‘forgetting’ to make an appearance with you at an event of your choice, are all red flags.

Financial indiscipline

This is often overlooked when partners live together and share their finances, but if your partner is engaging in unnecessary expenditures that too without your knowledge, it is time to reconsider the relationship. This is a dangerous habit that goes on to show that your partner is not interested in consulting you on matters of money.

Dishonesty

You are being dishonest. You are lying about your whereabouts because telling the truth may upset your partner and lead to an altercation. Also, you just do not feel like spending time with them.

