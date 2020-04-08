Are you emotionally intelligent enough to deal with work stress?

Emotional intelligence also lets you to become resilient. It is a never-ending process wherein you have to keep working on yourself. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Emotional intelligence also lets you to become resilient. It is a never-ending process wherein you have to keep working on yourself. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

These are pretty stressful times wherein on one hand there is a lot of uncertainty, while on the other, people are expected to step up and keep the work going, meet deadlines, and other work-related commitments. This is exactly when it is important to have a healthy emotional quotient to glide through the stressful time.

Not that they are invincible, but an emotionally intelligent person will have some edge over others.

* Most of them will respond to the situation and not react. Sometimes, we are so pumped by our emotions that we react in situations that do not warrant one. One of the classic signs of emotional maturity is when a person takes their time to cool down and then make professional decisions — logically and reasonably.

* They will understand exactly what triggers them and work better so as to not get triggered. Every human being has a trigger point that can bring out a potentially negative response. It could be a difficult colleague, an impossible deadline, and/or any other factor. By being aware, you are likely to find ways to work around them.

* If you are currently working, know that an emotionally intelligent person will almost always reach out to the people whom they trust, and share their feelings. It is considered to be healthy, as gives the impression that they are open minded, positive and receptive to other people’s opinions.

* They will also have a third-person’s view on a situation, especially if that involves them. It can help them to understand and evaluate their own behaviour and responses better. It is the best way to understand someone else’s point of view before drawing conclusions.

* Emotional intelligence also lets you to become resilient. It is a never-ending process wherein you have to keep working on yourself, find out what stresses you, and work towards your own physical and emotional well-being.

Understand that you cannot change overnight. But, you can make subtle changes to the way you approach and react to things, for a more holistic well-being. Work stress will always be there, with or without a pandemic, but you can decide how you can deal with it.

