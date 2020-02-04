Are you a rude person? Some signs that suggest people certainly think so

If you are the rude one, people may refuse to make eye contact with you during interactions. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you are the rude one, people may refuse to make eye contact with you during interactions. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We like to think of ourselves as benign, affable souls. That people love our company, and want to spend a lot of time with us. That we can come across as rude and nasty, does not strike us because we do not look at ourselves from that prism. But, for the people we interact with, our personality can cause them great distress and discomfort. As such, they may try some evasive strategies so as to not be in our company. If you are wondering whether you emanate rude vibes, here are some signs you can watch out for. Read on.

ALSO READ | Embrace boredom if you are looking to become more interesting

Shift in energy

You can figure out if you are liked or not, by walking into a room full of people and feeling the energy shift. If people, who were previously laughing and chatting, suddenly become quiet when you walk in, know that they may not be appreciative of your presence. Is it because you are rude and do not exude positive vibes? Could be.

The excuses

People start making excuses when you walk into the room, because your presence may be a source of stress for them. As such, they may avoid any and all kinds of interaction, and leave the room under some pretext. It is just a coping mechanism for them to eliminate and/or release tension and awkwardness.

You can figure out if you are liked or not, by walking into a room full of people and feeling the energy shift. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You can figure out if you are liked or not, by walking into a room full of people and feeling the energy shift. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Body language

The way your body speaks in the presence of a person you do not quite like, is tell-tale. If you are the rude one, people may refuse to make eye contact with you during interactions, or cross their arms when they speak with you. Experts say that crossing of arms is a classic sign a person is anxious and closed-off in a conversation. Could this be a reflection of your rudeness?

The classic sigh

If you are speaking with someone and they are sighing a lot, know that they are not really enjoying the conversation. In fact, according to a 2009 study published in the journal Psychophysiology, sighing is indicative of stress, annoyance and agitation. So, the next time you see someone sigh, remind yourself it could be because they do not want to have a conversation with you.

ALSO READ | To stir up a healthy conversation you have to be a good listener

Cancelling of plans

Say your colleagues have all planned to visit the local bar. And the moment you say you will join them, they begin to cancel one by one. It should tell you that they do not want you around. It might be because your presence makes them feel uncomfortable, or that they want to avoid the awkwardness.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd