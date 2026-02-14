The ‘one-night stand’ that lasted 38 years: Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s unlikely love story

"People say rebound relationships don’t last but we are proof that these relationships can work," the Mohabbatein actor recalled.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 04:01 PM IST
Archana Parmeet relationshipArchana and Parmeet talk about their early dating life. (Source: Instagram/@archanapuransingh)
Make us preferred source on Google

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been married for 38 years, and in a recent upload to her YouTube channel, she shared vivid details about the early days of their relationship. Recalling the day they first met, she said it was at a friend’s place in 1988, but they actually started talking at a club that night with the same friends. The next day, Archana expected him to call, which he did, and from then on, they started talking quite regularly. “This was meant to be a fling, a one-night stand,” Sethi recalled, while Singh added, “Very casual.”

“I had just broken up with my ex, and he had broken up with his ex, and both of us were in a rebound phase. People say rebound relationships don’t last, but we are proof that they can. Something that was supposed to be a one-night stand, a fling, a casual affair… We told each other very clearly that this won’t be serious,” the Mohabbatein actor said, and Parmeet reminded her, “Har roz bolte thhe, this is not serious haa.” (They would tell each other every day that this wasn’t a serious relationship).

Archana Parmeet relationship Archana and Parmeet had a casual fling. (Source: Instagram/@archanapuransingh)

Why do people prefer casual relationships?

According to psychologist Rasshi Gurnani, whether someone prefers long-term relationships or casual flings depends on their personality, emotional experiences, and attachment style. “People who grew up with stable, nurturing bonds often look for committed relationships, seeing intimacy as emotionally meaningful. On the other hand, those with a more avoidant attachment style may lean toward casual encounters, valuing independence over emotional closeness,” she told indianexpress.com.

Personal values also play a significant role — some individuals naturally seek deeper connections, while others enjoy the excitement of fleeting experiences. The psychologist added that hormones like oxytocin, which promote bonding, can draw some individuals toward lasting relationships.

ALSO READ | Why sexual aftercare is important for ‘creating a holistic sexual experience and deepening intimacy’

While people with healthy self-esteem often view intimacy as something meaningful, tied to trust and connection, rather than just physical gratification, those with lower self-worth may sometimes seek casual encounters for temporary validation, she explained, adding that body autonomy also plays a big role. When people feel in control of their physical and emotional boundaries, they make more thoughtful and authentic choices about intimacy.

Gurnani highlighted that seeing the body as more than just physical but as part of one’s emotional and spiritual self often leads to a more intentional and mindful approach to relationships. “In the end, it all comes down to a mix of emotional wiring and life experiences,” she noted.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Hardik Pandya gets inked for Valentine Mahieka Sharma; tattoo artist says it ‘captures their chemistry’
Hardik Pandya tattoo for Valentine Mahieka Sharma
A guide to surviving long-distance relationships: 7 rules made on a Delhi cafe table
how to survive long-distance relationships
Happy Mahashivratri 2026 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status Share with Friends and Family
Happy Mahashivratri 2026 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status
'Gets metabolism up': Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up
Advertisement
PHOTOS
valentine
Who was Saint Valentine?
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Scotland
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
Inspired by the human brain, this chip helps robots see motion 4x faster than humans
The new chip can be useful in domestic settings.
Hardik Pandya gets inked for Valentine Mahieka Sharma; tattoo artist says it ‘captures their chemistry’
Hardik Pandya tattoo for Valentine Mahieka Sharma
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement