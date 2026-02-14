The ‘one-night stand’ that lasted 38 years: Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s unlikely love story

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been married for 38 years, and in a recent upload to her YouTube channel, she shared vivid details about the early days of their relationship. Recalling the day they first met, she said it was at a friend’s place in 1988, but they actually started talking at a club that night with the same friends. The next day, Archana expected him to call, which he did, and from then on, they started talking quite regularly. “This was meant to be a fling, a one-night stand,” Sethi recalled, while Singh added, “Very casual.”

“I had just broken up with my ex, and he had broken up with his ex, and both of us were in a rebound phase. People say rebound relationships don’t last, but we are proof that they can. Something that was supposed to be a one-night stand, a fling, a casual affair… We told each other very clearly that this won’t be serious,” the Mohabbatein actor said, and Parmeet reminded her, “Har roz bolte thhe, this is not serious haa.” (They would tell each other every day that this wasn’t a serious relationship).