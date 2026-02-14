The ‘one-night stand’ that lasted 38 years: Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s unlikely love story

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been married for 38 years, and in a recent upload to her YouTube channel, she shared vivid details about the early days of their relationship. Recalling the day they first met, she said it was at a friend’s place in 1988, but they actually started talking at a club that night with the same friends. The next day, Archana expected him to call, which he did, and from then on, they started talking quite regularly. “This was meant to be a fling, a one-night stand,” Sethi recalled, while Singh added, “Very casual.”
“I had just broken up with my ex, and he had broken up with his ex, and both of us were in a rebound phase. People say rebound relationships don’t last, but we are proof that they can. Something that was supposed to be a one-night stand, a fling, a casual affair… We told each other very clearly that this won’t be serious,” the Mohabbatein actor said, and Parmeet reminded her, “Har roz bolte thhe, this is not serious haa.” (They would tell each other every day that this wasn’t a serious relationship).
According to psychologist Rasshi Gurnani, whether someone prefers long-term relationships or casual flings depends on their personality, emotional experiences, and attachment style. “People who grew up with stable, nurturing bonds often look for committed relationships, seeing intimacy as emotionally meaningful. On the other hand, those with a more avoidant attachment style may lean toward casual encounters, valuing independence over emotional closeness,” she told indianexpress.com.
Personal values also play a significant role — some individuals naturally seek deeper connections, while others enjoy the excitement of fleeting experiences. The psychologist added that hormones like oxytocin, which promote bonding, can draw some individuals toward lasting relationships.
While people with healthy self-esteem often view intimacy as something meaningful, tied to trust and connection, rather than just physical gratification, those with lower self-worth may sometimes seek casual encounters for temporary validation, she explained, adding that body autonomy also plays a big role. When people feel in control of their physical and emotional boundaries, they make more thoughtful and authentic choices about intimacy.
Gurnani highlighted that seeing the body as more than just physical but as part of one’s emotional and spiritual self often leads to a more intentional and mindful approach to relationships. “In the end, it all comes down to a mix of emotional wiring and life experiences,” she noted.
