‘Wow, what a photo’: Anushka Sharma is showering self love on Instagram

What do you think of Anushka Sharma’s self-proclamation? (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of Anushka Sharma’s self-proclamation? (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The advent of social media might have been to provide validation and make a stranger feel good about the way they look or write, but it is increasingly resembling the complete opposite. The ready accessibility and complete absence of any censorship have adversely affected it, enabling everyone to opine on everything. More often than not celebrities find themselves at the receiving end of such “trolls”. From the way they look to what they choose to say, everything is dissected and scrutinised, often unnecessarily.

However, Anushka Sharma has come up with an innovative way to bypass it. She attended the recently held Femina Nykaa Beauty Awards 2020 and, as is the practice, uploaded pictures of herself from the day. But then she went ahead and left comments on her photo like, “Wow, what a photo”good height, girl”.

Anushka Sharma was seen in a Swapnil Shinde creation. Anushka Sharma was seen in a Swapnil Shinde creation.

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the actor was seen in a Swapnil Shinde creation. The shimmery outfit had a deep plunging neckline and elaborate sleeves. The look was rounded out with glitter eyeshadow, minimal makeup and hair tied in a neat bun.

Although the Pari actor really aces her looks on the red carpet, this kind of left us disappointed. But there is no taking away from the confidence she displayed by showering self-love on herself. No other way to block hatred if not with love.

The comments left by trolls can be really vindictive and vitriolic without any trigger and can affect one’s mental health. Here’s hoping others pick up from this.

What do you think of Anushka Sharma’s self-proclamation?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd