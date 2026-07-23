‘Woh soft launch…’: Anshula Kapoor on introducing her fiancé to family early; expert explains

Anshula Kapoor, who recently got married, once opened up about her relationship with fiancé Rohan Thakkar, explaining why she chose to introduce him to her family early on rather than keep the relationship private. Speaking in an old interview with Hauterrfly, she said, “Why should you hide? There’s nothing to hide. So the minute that I was sure that I was giving this relationship a proper go-ahead, Jhanvi was the first person Rohan met.”

Explaining why she chose Janhvi Kapoor to meet Rohan first, Anshula clarified that it was not about seeking approval. When asked whether Janhvi is a good peer lens to check. She joked, “No. She’s a very nice person; she’s very sweet, gharelu. But it was more than that; she has my best interests at heart… Yeah, it was more of the fact that she was just trying to — I just wanted, firstly, to introduce, woh soft launch hota hai na family mein, and she felt like a safe place to do this in. So this worked out great, as they say, the rest is history (sic).” Her remarks highlight how having a trusted family member can sometimes make important relationship milestones feel less intimidating.