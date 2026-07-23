‘Woh soft launch…’: Anshula Kapoor on introducing her fiancé to family early; expert explains

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Anshula Kapoor, who recently got married, once opened up about her relationship with fiancé Rohan Thakkar, explaining why she chose to introduce him to her family early on rather than keep the relationship private. Speaking in an old interview with Hauterrfly, she said, “Why should you hide? There’s nothing to hide. So the minute that I was sure that I was giving this relationship a proper go-ahead, Jhanvi was the first person Rohan met.”
Explaining why she chose Janhvi Kapoor to meet Rohan first, Anshula clarified that it was not about seeking approval. When asked whether Janhvi is a good peer lens to check. She joked, “No. She’s a very nice person; she’s very sweet, gharelu. But it was more than that; she has my best interests at heart… Yeah, it was more of the fact that she was just trying to — I just wanted, firstly, to introduce, woh soft launch hota hai na family mein, and she felt like a safe place to do this in. So this worked out great, as they say, the rest is history (sic).” Her remarks highlight how having a trusted family member can sometimes make important relationship milestones feel less intimidating.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Anshula also shared that both families were well acquainted and that she saw no reason to keep the relationship under wraps. “But he’s met the family; I’ve met his family. There’s nothing to hide in that sense. We’re pretty open on our social media as well.” Reflecting on her personal journey, she added, “And it’s also been a great learning curve for me, because first relationship. So I forgot everything, sorry guys.”
While every relationship unfolds differently, her experience raises broader questions about balancing privacy with openness, navigating family introductions, and building healthy relationships without feeling pressured by social expectations.
Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “There is no universal timeline for introducing a partner to family because every relationship develops at its own pace. What matters more than the duration is the emotional foundation of the relationship. Psychologically, it’s a good sign when both partners have developed trust, emotional security, and shared expectations about where the relationship is headed.”
Introducing someone too early, she adds, before the relationship feels stable, can sometimes add unnecessary pressure or invite outside opinions before the couple has built enough confidence in each other. “On the other hand, waiting indefinitely out of fear can create anxiety and uncertainty. The healthiest time is when both partners genuinely feel ready, see a future together, and view the introduction as a natural progression rather than a test the relationship has to pass.”
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Having a trusted family member or close friend who feels like a safe space can make a significant emotional difference. From a psychological perspective, Gurnani mentions, this kind of support provides emotional validation, helping individuals feel understood and accepted during an important life transition.
“Sharing exciting relationship milestones with someone who listens without judgment can reduce anxiety and strengthen confidence in the relationship. It also creates a sense of psychological safety, where people feel comfortable expressing both excitement and vulnerability. While the success of a relationship shouldn’t depend on someone else’s approval, having one trusted person who offers encouragement and perspective can make navigating family dynamics much easier and strengthen communication between partners,” states Gurnani.
Choose the option that best describes you, then expand the answer key below to see what your responses may suggest.
Mostly A’s
Your relationship appears to be guided more by mutual trust than by social media validation. Respecting each other’s boundaries and focusing on real-life connection can strengthen emotional intimacy.
Mostly B’s
You may be feeling some pressure from social media expectations. Remember that healthy relationships are built on trust, consistency, and shared experiences—not likes, comments, or public approval. Talking openly about what each of you feels comfortable sharing online can help reduce unnecessary conflict.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.