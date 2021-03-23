scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Latest news

‘I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness’: Anna Faris opens up on past marriages

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that," she added.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 23, 2021 9:40:39 pm
Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Chris-Anna Faris, Chris-Anna Faris family, Chris-Anna Faris love, Chris-Anna Faris kids, Chris-Anna Faris news, Chris-Anna Faris movies, Chris-Anna Faris son, Anna Faris news, Anna Faris latest news, Anna Faris movies, Anna Faris upcoming movies, Chris Pratt movies, Chris Pratt upcoming movies, Entertainment news"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that," she added.

American actor and producer Anna Faris recently opened up about her past marriages, reflecting on the things that she feels probably led to her relationships not going as planned. The 44-year-old actor, who has been married twice in the past — to Ben Indra (2004 to 2008) and Chris Pratt (2009 to 2018) — and is presently engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, spoke with fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast Unqualified.

A report in People quotes ‘competitiveness’ as a reason for her past marriages not working out. “My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.”

“Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that,” she added.

Pratt and Faris announced their separation on August 6, 2017, eight years after their marriage. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” read their joint statement.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In 2019, on Divorce Sucks! podcast, she had opened up further. “We are so good and respectful towards each other. And I think that there is so much kindness and love. It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with. I had two 10-year relationships back to back so how do you emotionally leave that person behind?” she had said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut: 10 times the Thalaivi actor flaunted her love for saris

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 23: Latest News

Advertisement
x