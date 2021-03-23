‘I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness’: Anna Faris opens up on past marriages

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that," she added.

American actor and producer Anna Faris recently opened up about her past marriages, reflecting on the things that she feels probably led to her relationships not going as planned. The 44-year-old actor, who has been married twice in the past — to Ben Indra (2004 to 2008) and Chris Pratt (2009 to 2018) — and is presently engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, spoke with fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast Unqualified.

I just had the best time talking with @GwynethPaltrow pic.twitter.com/UIAUY29psY — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) March 22, 2021

A report in People quotes ‘competitiveness’ as a reason for her past marriages not working out. “My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.”

Pratt and Faris announced their separation on August 6, 2017, eight years after their marriage. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” read their joint statement.

In 2019, on Divorce Sucks! podcast, she had opened up further. “We are so good and respectful towards each other. And I think that there is so much kindness and love. It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with. I had two 10-year relationships back to back so how do you emotionally leave that person behind?” she had said.