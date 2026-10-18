Ankur Warikoo shares 3 rules he and wife Ruchi follow to resolve fights: ‘Never disagree…’

Digital creator and finance educator Ankur Warikoo believes a healthy relationship isn’t one without fights. It’s one where you know how to handle them. He recently took to Instagram to share 3 rules he follows with his wife, Ruchi, to solve fights in their relationship.

1. Fight in private: Never disagree in front of other people or the kids.

2. Don’t sleep over a fight: If we’ve fought, we resolve it before going to sleep.

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3. Fight the problem, not each other: We don’t focus on who is right or wrong. We focus on solving the problem.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.