Ankur Warikoo shares 3 rules he and wife Ruchi follow to resolve fights: ‘Never disagree…’

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Digital creator and finance educator Ankur Warikoo believes a healthy relationship isn’t one without fights. It’s one where you know how to handle them. He recently took to Instagram to share 3 rules he follows with his wife, Ruchi, to solve fights in their relationship.
1. Fight in private: Never disagree in front of other people or the kids.
2. Don’t sleep over a fight: If we’ve fought, we resolve it before going to sleep.
3. Fight the problem, not each other: We don’t focus on who is right or wrong. We focus on solving the problem.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Master the art of handling conflict in relationships
According to Ashutosh Tiwari, psychologist and director at MindGlass Well-being in Delhi, not everyone knows how to handle conflicts without insulting others or losing their composure.
“When you introduce the secrets and weaknesses of others in a conflict, it falls under the category of personal attacks. Name-calling or labelling others with disrespectful terms is insulting. When you bring up past conversations and issues without providing a rationale and fail to respond to honest questions, it can also be a significant mistake during a fight,” Tiwari told indianexpress.com.
He added that mastering the ability to manage emotions, understanding the impact of appropriate conversations, and avoiding using harsh language can help people manage these situations effectively while maintaining respect for others’ personal spaces and boundaries.
According to the principles of psychology, Tiwari says that the events of arguments, aggression, and fights can occur in situations of fear, conflict, and a perceived threat to the identity and existence of the other person. “Frustration is the primary trigger for aggression, which can manifest not only as a direct physical fight but also as verbal abuse or an argument-based conflict,” Tiwari explained.
Juhi Pandey, a psychologist with the Aditya Birla Education Trust, added that being respectful not only helps in solving the disagreements and arrive at a conclusion mutually good for both but also help in protecting the relationship from any kind of damage.
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What to avoid
According to her, bringing up the past, raising one’s voice, using always and never statements, blaming, accusing, exaggerating the problem, shutting down the communication and defensiveness are some things people do at the spur of a heated moment that have them ending up feeling guilty later.
“It is important to stay focused on the problem, not personalise it,” she said, adding that staying mindful is key. Mindfulness can be in terms of body language, the tone of your voice and staying on the current issue and not bringing the past. It is important to agree to disagree and not take it as a trophy of winning or losing in the fight,” said Pandey.
Tiwari further suggested practical strategies for de-escalating conflicts, such as active listening, taking breaks, and reflecting on the root causes of arguments. “Setting boundaries during a fight fosters mutual respect and creates a conducive atmosphere for open communication and problem-solving,” he added.
Finally, Tiwari concluded that mutual respect during disagreements strengthens bonds. “It encourages empathy, open dialogue, and a willingness to find common ground, helping relationships grow stronger over time,” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.