‘Trauma didn’t make me stronger; it gave me trust issues, PTSD’: Ankita Konwar pens a note on self-love

Ankita Konwar has never shied away from speaking her mind, on social media and off it. In fact, the certified fitness trainer often shares posts about self-love and self-care, and has also opened up about her struggles. Now, the 31-year-old has penned an inspiring note on why she hates when people say ‘trauma made you stronger’.

“I hate when people say that the trauma made me stronger. No. Quite the contrary. The trauma gave me trust issues. It gave me PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). It gave me nightmares and flashbacks. It gave me depression, and anxiety, and neurological issues,” she captioned a video in which she can be seen taking care of herself by doing yoga, and also facing her fears by trying scuba diving.

She further wrote, “I made myself stronger despite the trauma I endured. I’m the one who had to drag myself out of dark places and learn to deal with the consequences. So no. Trauma didn’t make me stronger,” said Konwar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

She captioned the post, “No. Trauma doesn’t make anyone stronger. The power of resilience, hope, self love and self care make us stronger. To all you strong people, I see you. Keep at it.”

The post was soon flooded with appreciative comments from many followers, including husband Milind Soman who wrote, “#Strongertogether” alongside a heart emoji.

Another user commented, “Exactly! So true. And I hate it how some of us can use these lines to empower perpetrators and make them feel like their pushing around, Bullying or hurting is the reason behind strong people”, while another commented, “True that. You are an inspiration”. Yet another user commented, “You’re invincible”.

To recollect, Ankita Konwar had spoken about childhood abuse and other experiences that led her to experience trauma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

“Abused as a child

Grew up in hostels,

Lived in foreign cities alone,

Cheated by people I trusted most.

Lost a brother

Lost ex lover

Lost my father.

Being called names for the way I look and judged for being with the person I love.

So if you see me being optimistic, just know that I am! Love yourself,” she wrote in a post.

Ankita also regularly shares posts on fitness, diet, family, love, and travel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

“Self love. Celebrate yourself!” she wrote in one, while in another, she said, “Beating the Monday blues while connecting to my soul”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!