Anil Kapoor opens up about distance from siblings Boney and Sanjay; says ‘I have always been a little aloof’

Anil Kapoor recently opened up about his relationship with his siblings, admitting that his early career ambitions created a sense of distance between them. Born to Surinder and Nirmal Kapoor, the veteran actor is the second of four siblings, including Boney Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor. While he maintained that he shares a bond with them, he acknowledged that his focus on building a career at a young age impacted those relationships.

In a candid conversation with content creator Lily Singh, the Dil Dhadakane Do actor shared what he described as one of the regrets of his life. “Of course, I am close to my siblings. But I started pursuing my career at a very young age. Almost, when I was 18 or 19. So, first, I was in school, obviously, when you are in school, and then I just went into university. And before I could really complete my studies, my dad was not well. He had a heart attack. He was a film producer, so it was very difficult to become a leading man in his films,” he said.

He further shared that his determination to succeed as an actor meant he could not devote enough time or emotional attention to his family, and he remained deeply focused on finding work and establishing himself, often prioritising his career over personal connections.

“I said I have to become an actor. I have to become a leading man. In order to pursue my career, I really couldn’t give that kind of time or show my feelings. I was constantly more wanting to make a career and become an actor. So, I was always trying to find a job,” Kapoor said.

He admitted that his siblings have occasionally noticed this aloofness—something he now regards with regret. Despite this, Anil Kapoor emphasised that he is close to his siblings, though perhaps not in the conventional sense. “So, among my siblings, all of them are very emotional. They meet each other a lot. I have always been like a little aloof. So, they wonder sometimes that I am in a way trying to pursue my dreams. So, I am close, but not that typically close. I think that’s one of my regrets,” he said.

An expert explained that being emotionally “aloof” from siblings due to work commitments, rather than conflict, can still have lasting relational effects.

Watch:

Emotional impact of regret

According to Dr Rimpa Sarka, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, “when distance is driven by circumstances like work, the emotional impact can be subtle but significant.” Over time, this may lead to missed shared experiences, reduced emotional closeness, and even a sense of disconnection during key life events. She also noted that sibling relationships are often rooted in shared history and familiarity, adding that “when that connection is not nurtured, individuals may feel a gap in their support system, especially later in life when family bonds become more meaningful.”

Story continues below this ad

Addressing the emotional impact of regret later in life, Dr Sarkat said that such feelings can be complex but not necessarily harmful if approached constructively. “Regret can bring sadness, reflection, and sometimes guilt, but it can also be a meaningful emotional signal,” the expert said.

Efforts to reconnect

When processed healthily, regret can foster self-awareness and encourage efforts to reconnect. The psychologist emphasised the importance of self-compassion, explaining that “acknowledging regret without being overly critical of oneself is key,” and suggested focusing on future possibilities rather than dwelling solely on missed opportunities.

On rebuilding sibling relationships after years of distance, Dr Sarkar recommended taking gradual and consistent steps. “Start with small, consistent efforts to reconnect rather than expecting immediate closeness,” the expert advised. Initiating conversations without assigning blame, showing genuine interest in each other’s lives, and creating opportunities to spend time together were highlighted as effective strategies.

“Create opportunities for shared time, even if brief or occasional. Be patient and allow the relationship to rebuild gradually,” she said.