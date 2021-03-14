Amid Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez breakup speculation, a timeline of their relationship

In March 2021, reports started to surface that the two may have called off their engagement, even though they have issued a joint statement, telling CNN through a representative: "We are working through some things." (Photo: Instagram/@jlo)

While there are reports that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have split already, the couple has refuted such claims and has clarified that they are “working through some things”. Nonetheless, it has left many of their fans heartbroken, especially since they were rooting for the American actor and singer, and the former professional baseball player to be endgame.

And while we hope the pair makes it through with this relationship of several years, here’s a quick look-back to when they first met, and how love blossomed between them over the years; read on.

It was in May 2005 that Lopez and her then-husband Marc Anthony attended a baseball game in Queens, New York, and met Rodriguez. Several years later, in 2019, Lopez had admitted to Sports Illustrated that during that first meeting, when they shook hands, “it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds… Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.”

Lopez and Anthony separated in 2011, and got divorced in 2014; they have two children together: Max and Emme. Rodriguez, meanwhile, was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and they have two daughters together: Natasha and Ella.

Much later, in February 2017, the two reconnected as they bumped into each other at a restaurant. In April that year, Lopez had told Ellen DeGeneres, “I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by. Afterwards, I went outside, and for some reason, I felt like tapping him on the shoulder… He texted me, said, ‘Let’s go out to dinner’, and I said, okay’. We had a nice dinner.”

In March 2017, Rodriguez had praised the singer. “It’s obvious, we’ve been having a great time. She’s an amazing girl and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” he was quoted as telling The View.

Over the course of the next few months, they were spotted together on numerous occasions, including their joint Met Gala appearance, which they debuted as a couple.

In June 2017, Lopez shared a picture of their modern family, in which the couple posed with their respective kids, as if to show the families bonded really well each other. In the same month, they took off to Paris for a romantic getaway.

Back then, Rodriguez had told Entertainment Tonight: “Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met. She’s the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality. I like that for my daughters, and Jennifer is the role model.”

They also went on to do a joint Vanity Fair interview.

In V.F.’s cover story, @JLo & @ARod share everything from first date details to the “reveals” that forged their bond https://t.co/9nesZeibHR pic.twitter.com/HHnkRA0BK8 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 31, 2017

In March 2018, Lopez had told Harper’s Bazaar that she wasn’t in a rush to get remarried (since she was previously married three times). “I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now. It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t.”

After many other joint appearances, interviews, and outings, the couple had shared another adorable picture of their blended family in November 2018.

In March 2019, the two got engaged while on a vacation in the Bahamas…

…and even the Obamas congratulated them!

In September 2019, Lopez and Rodriguez shared photos from their engagement party.

In September 2020, Lopez gave an interview to People magazine, and shared that spending more time at home with her fiance and their children had become an “ultimate blessing”. “Because Alex and I have both separately — and now together — lived a gypsy-type life, as both of our careers require tons of travel. The blessing of the quarantine for us was having dinner with the kids every night, for months and months. That’s been a huge blessing for us during this time,” she was quoted as saying.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Allure, Lopez had shared, with a refreshing candidness, how the couple had resorted to therapy during the quarantine period. “We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship…” she was quoted as saying.

In March 2021, reports started to surface that the two may have called off their engagement, even though they have issued a joint statement themselves, telling CNN through a representative: “We are working through some things.”

