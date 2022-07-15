Alisha Chinai found love in music producer from Tajikistan, who would always ‘dream about meeting her’

Singer Alisha Chinai has found love once again, and this time, it is not ‘made in India’.

According to India Love Project, a social media page which shares stories of couples and their “love and marriage outside the shackles of faith, caste, ethnicity and gender”, her “amazing intercontinental and inter-racial musical love story” took place “at the height of the lockdown”.

Chinai, a pop star, was quite a sensation in the late 80s and throughout the 90s, having sung in many Indian films and with hits like ‘Made in India‘, ‘Babydoll‘, among others to her credit. Per the India Love Project post, her beau Furkat Azamov had grown up in Tajikistan, “dreamily listening to her music (and knew most of her songs by heart)”.

While the 57-year-old singer was “locked in to her Alibag home in India” during the lockdown, Azamov, a music producer, was in his home country.

“They connected virtually in the summer of 2020, gradually wrote and composed songs together, and he finally managed to get on a charter flight and they met,” the post read, adding that the chemistry between them was “incredible”, and the love story “took them back to the desert of Samarkand, where they shot the song ‘Chamkega India’ that they had mutually created”.

Their latest song “evoked the same audaciously-gorgeous quality of her 1995 hit music video ‘Made In India’”. Interestingly, as a young man, Azamov would take “early morning drives” to a “beautiful mountainous lake called Norak outside Dushanbe” and play Chinai’s music.

“I would dream about her… and I kept creating music that I could share with her some day. I knew that was the only way I could meet her,” he was quoted as saying.

Per the post, while Chinai continues to live in India, dividing her time between Alibag and Mumbai, Azamov resides in Dushanbe in Tajikistan, “where he is a financial consultant by day and works on music in the evening”. The couple, therefore, is in a “long-distance relationship and hope to keep it going until… forever”.

The singer was previously married to her manager Rajesh Jhaveri.

