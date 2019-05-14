Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s latest advice to employees: ‘Sex for six days, six times’

“Sex for six days, six times, with duration being the key”, or “669” is the latest advice Alibaba CEO Jack Ma has given his employees. At a mass wedding of his employees, Ma told them that while at work they should adhere to 996 (9 am to 9 pm, six days a week at workplace), in life they should follow “669”.

Ma, China’s richest man, was speaking at the company’s mass wedding which takes place every year on May 10. Also known as ‘Ali Day’, it is organised at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou to commemorate the undying spirit of Alibaba’s employees who got the company through the 2003 SARS outbreak.

The 54-year-old’s “669” quote was posted on Alibaba’s official page on Weibo with a winking emoji.

Much like the 12-hour day, six days a week advice, Ma’s new comment has also raised a social media furore with many calling it “lewd”.

“Who on earth would have the energy to do 669 at home after 996 during work?” quipped one user.

Reportedly, he told his employees that having children is a better investment because “everything could be fake” and only children are the real thing.

“So have more children,” he said.

Chinese social media users wondered whether the comments were Ma’s attempt to encourage a baby boom to buffer the country’s rapidly declining population.

Recall that in 2016, China relaxed the one-child policy to try and offset a rapidly ageing population. But the country is facing an “unstoppable” decline once its population is expected to peak at 1.44 billion in 2028.