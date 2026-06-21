Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha is ‘always trying to win’; expert decodes fear of failure in kids

During an interaction with Sadhguru, actor Alia Bhatt candidly reflected on how early the fear of failure can show up in children. Speaking at a public interaction hosted by Filmy Hunk, she shared, “I feel we fear failure. It is… even now, as my… you know, as my daughter’s growing up, she’s always trying to win. ‘I came first. Even if somebody else came first, she says, ‘No… no, she cheated. I tell her, ‘No, she came first.’”

Her observation resonates with many parents, but when does this mindset begin, and should it be a concern? Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Sr. Consultant- Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, explains that the roots of competition emerge surprisingly early. “The competitive mindset can begin as early as 4 to 6 years, when children start understanding the idea of winning and losing,” she says.