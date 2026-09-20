Alia Bhatt recalls the first time daughter Raha said ‘mama’: ‘I have it on video’

For Alia Bhatt, the first time daughter Raha said “mama” was not just a sweet milestone. It was also a tiny family competition that Alia clearly wanted to win, and luckily, she has video proof.

During an interview with Allure, Bhatt recalled that she and Raha were playing on her play mat when the little one finally said the word she had been waiting to hear.

“The first time my daughter Raha said mama, it was just her and me. We were playing on her play mat,” the Student of the Year actor recalled.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.