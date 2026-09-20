Alia Bhatt recalls the first time daughter Raha said ‘mama’: ‘I have it on video’

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For Alia Bhatt, the first time daughter Raha said “mama” was not just a sweet milestone. It was also a tiny family competition that Alia clearly wanted to win, and luckily, she has video proof.
During an interview with Allure, Bhatt recalled that she and Raha were playing on her play mat when the little one finally said the word she had been waiting to hear.
“The first time my daughter Raha said mama, it was just her and me. We were playing on her play mat,” the Student of the Year actor recalled.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
But there was some backstory. The family had apparently been divided over whether Raha would say “mama” or “papa” first.
“There was a fight at home, okay? Between whether she’s going to say mama first or whether she’s going to say papa first. So of course, mama was like, ‘Say, mama. Mama, mama.’ And papa (Ranbir Kapoor) was like, ‘Papa, papa, papa.’”
And then came the moment Alia was hoping for. “When she said it, it was just me and her. So I immediately pulled out my phone, okay? And I was like, ‘Say it. Say it again. What did you just say? What did you just say? Just say it again.’”
Raha repeated it: “Mama.”
That still wasn’t enough for Alia. “Okay. I was like, ‘Raha, say it in a normal voice. Say it in a normal voice.’ But then she fully said it, like, ‘Mama.’”
Clearly, this was a moment worth documenting. “Of course, we take a great joy and pride in that moment, so I remember that moment very clearly and I have it on video. So if anybody needs proof, she said mama first.”
Alia isn’t alone in feeling this excitement.
“A baby’s first ‘mama’ or ‘papa’ is a deeply emotional milestone because it reflects the child’s growing ability to communicate and connect with loved ones,” Prerna Pant, Psychologist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi tells indianexpress.com.
The psychologist explains that parents often see it as a reward for months of care, bonding, and nurturing.
“The moment creates feelings of joy, pride, love, and validation,” Pant notes.
Just like Alia, “Many parents feel compelled to record it because it is a once-in-a-lifetime memory that marks an important stage in their child’s development and becomes a cherished part of the family’s story.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.