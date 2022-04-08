When Alia wanted Ranbir at her ‘swayamvar’: A timeline of the couple’s relationship amid rumours of their wedding

Amid rumours of Bollywood A-listers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married later this month, here’s looking at a timeline of their relationship, which goes way back to Bhatt’s childhood, when she ‘crushed’ hard on the Kapoor scion.

Much before they signed Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra‘, Bhatt, while making her debut on filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan‘ — with ‘Student of the Year‘ co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan — had expressed her desire to have Kapoor attend her hypothetical swayamvar, blushing and giggling-silly with every mention of his name.

Before that, she revealed, she was infatuated with him ever since she was 11!

While working in the same industry their paths crossed several times, the actors never did a movie together, until Brahmastra came their way. Kapoor was in a long-term relationship with Katrina Kaif until then, and Bhatt was romantically linked to actor Sidharth Malhotra, with whom she also did Shakun Batra’s complicated family-romance genre film, ‘Kapoor & Sons‘.

It is said that while shooting for the Ayan Mukerji-film, part-one of which is slated to be released later this year, the couple fell deeply in love in the snow-capped mountains of Bulgaria; this was 2017. The following year, in 2018, they attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception together — their first public appearance as a couple. But, little was known then about their budding romance.

The two, however, made heads turn and even got support and encouragement from family and friends, allowing them to make more public appearances and make unofficial declarations of love. In September 2018, when Rishi Kapoor was admitted in a hospital in New York, where he was being treated, the couple would frequently visit him.

In fact, Kapoor acknowledged his relationship in a magazine interview, in which he said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is — what’s the right word? — flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Mahesh Bhatt also gave his nod, when questioned about their relationship. He was quoted as saying, “Well, of course, they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that. I love Ranbir, he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out.”

The couple went through some tough times together, too, especially when Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020. Bhatt was a rock-solid support for her beau and his family, which got them closer.

They emerged from this setback stronger. In 2021, they flew to Sujan Jawai Camp in Rajasthan to celebrate Kapoor’s 39th birthday; their families were also present. With time, Bhatt’s social media started featuring pictures and posts about her boyfriend, making it all look like a natural progression of their relationship.

She also made it known that marriage is something they were both considering, stating in an interview that she is “already married to Ranbir Kapoor in [her] head”. “And, I think I’ve been married to him in my head for a long time. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it’s all going to work out in all the right and beautiful ways.”

Rumours are rife that the couple is set to get hitched around April 13, 2022 in Mumbai, with only close friends and family in attendance. We wish them lifelong happiness!

