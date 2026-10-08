‘You don’t want me’: Alia Bhatt’s decade-old Response to Ranbir Kapoor on love and career

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Long before they fell in love and married, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared an interesting conversation about love, marriage, and career ambitions.
The discussion occurred during a promotional interaction with director Imtiaz Ali, when Alia was still finding her footing in the industry. Ranbir, who had already established himself as an actor, asked her, “What’s your take on love? Right now, you’re one of those girls who’s like, ‘My career is the most important’…” Before he could finish, Alia cut in, “I’ve never been in love before.”
Ranbir then posed a thought-provoking question: “Would you get married to somebody who didn’t want you to act?” Without hesitation, Alia responded, “No.” She explained, “I probably won’t act all my life, but I want to act for as long as I want. And if someone doesn’t want that for me, then you don’t want me. You want somebody else, and that person isn’t here, sorry.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
A decade later, she married Ranbir in 2022, proving that staying true to her values was non-negotiable. But how do such conversations shape relationships, and what does this say about modern love and career ambitions?
Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com that Alia Bhatt’s response to Ranbir Kapoor’s question — whether she’d marry someone who didn’t want her to act — highlights key aspects of relationships, especially the balance between love and career. “She made it clear that if someone couldn’t accept her work, they didn’t truly want her. This reflects how important career compatibility is in a long-term relationship,” Gurnani explains.
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She emphasises that love alone isn’t always enough; mutual respect and understanding of each other’s ambitions matter too. “If one partner expects the other to sacrifice their career for the relationship, it can lead to resentment and emotional distance. A supportive partner will encourage personal and professional growth, not limit it,” she adds.
Ranbir’s question also reflects a common stereotype — that women often prioritise their careers over love. Gurnani notes that this assumption puts unnecessary pressure on women, making them feel guilty for being ambitious. “Society still expects women to adjust their professional goals around relationships, while men rarely face the same scrutiny. These outdated beliefs make it harder for women to balance both aspects of their lives,” she says.
She points out that the healthiest relationships are those where both partners support each other’s dreams instead of forcing sacrifices. “Career and love don’t have to be at odds. A partnership thrives when there is equal encouragement and respect for personal choices,” she adds.
Alia also mentioned that while she may not act forever, she wants that decision to be hers. Gurnani believes this underscores the importance of autonomy in a relationship. “Especially in high-profile careers, where public and personal expectations can be overwhelming, having the freedom to make career decisions without pressure from a partner is crucial,” she explains.
“A relationship should never feel like an ultimatum between love and ambition — it should be a space where both can coexist,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.