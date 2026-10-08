‘You don’t want me’: Alia Bhatt’s decade-old Response to Ranbir Kapoor on love and career

Long before they fell in love and married, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared an interesting conversation about love, marriage, and career ambitions.

The discussion occurred during a promotional interaction with director Imtiaz Ali, when Alia was still finding her footing in the industry. Ranbir, who had already established himself as an actor, asked her, “What’s your take on love? Right now, you’re one of those girls who’s like, ‘My career is the most important’…” Before he could finish, Alia cut in, “I’ve never been in love before.”

Ranbir then posed a thought-provoking question: “Would you get married to somebody who didn’t want you to act?” Without hesitation, Alia responded, “No.” She explained, “I probably won’t act all my life, but I want to act for as long as I want. And if someone doesn’t want that for me, then you don’t want me. You want somebody else, and that person isn’t here, sorry.”