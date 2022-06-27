scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: All the times the couple has spoken about marriage, babies

Alia shared a picture of the couple taken during sonography where they can be seen looking at the glimpse of their baby

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 1:20:52 pm
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Giving their fans a reason to rejoice, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to reveal that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. “Our baby ….. coming soon,” Alia wrote, with a picture of the couple admiringly looking at the images on a screen during a sonography screening at a hospital.

While only Ranbir’s back in visible in the picture, Alia can be seen smiling as she looks at the screen, which she covered with a red heart. The second picture featured two lions and their cub.

Take a look at the post here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ???? (@aliaabhatt) 

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence Vastu, in the presence of close friends and family members.

ALSO READ |When Alia wanted Ranbir at her ‘swayamvar’: A timeline of the couple’s relationship amid rumours of their wedding

“Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home…in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married,” Alia had captioned her wedding post, sharing dreamy pictures from the ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ???? (@aliaabhatt) 

Recently, during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Shamshera, Ranbir had said that he “couldn’t have asked for a better life partner”.

“Keeping films aside, it is a very big year for me, a great year for me, I got married. It is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life. I used to say, in my films, that shaadi (marriage) is dal chawal. But boss, after my experiences in life, I can say dal chawal is the best. My life with Alia is the best. My life has dal chawal with tadka, pickle and onions, it has everything,” he had said.

In another interview with Mashable, the actor mentioned that he has no tattoos yet but he might get one soon. It could be either the number 8 or the name of my children, Ranbir said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ???? (@aliaabhatt) 

Alia, on the other hand, had opened up about her plan of getting married and having babies in an interview in 2018. “Maybe, people expect me to get married at 30, but I might surprise myself as well and get married before that. Nothing is cast in stone, right? So, if I feel that I’m in a position where I want to take such a step, then I will. I’ve always believed that I would get married because of kids. So, if I am like, ‘This is the time I want to have my children and am also ready to have babies,’ I will get married.”

ALSO READ |‘Did not know they were for Alia’: Floral artist Srishti Kapur on designing bracelets for actor’s mehendi ceremony

It is no secret that Ranbir was Alia’s long-time crush and she has expressed her admiration for him on more than one occasion. In a 2014 interview with writer Niranjan Iyengar, the actor confessed that she liked Ranbir even before he became an actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ???? (@aliaabhatt) 

Talking about a mini shoot that the Raazi actor had done with Ranbir where she put her head on his shoulder, Alia said, “It was damn stupid. And Sanjay sir still tells me you were flirting with Ranbir even at that time. I didn’t even know what flirting meant then.”

The actor added that she “fell in love with Ranbir” in the first frame of his film, Saawariya.

