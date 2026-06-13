Alia Bhatt on balancing friendships and stardom: ‘We are nine girls in total’

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Friendship is one of life’s greatest gifts that helps us grow, broadens our perspectives, and offers a sense of comfort throughout life. But with age, our careers, responsibilities, and rising expectations often begin to dominate our days. And in the pursuit of professional success, we often gradually stop making time for ourselves—and our relationships.
Alia Bhatt echoed a similar sentiment during a recent podcast with Jay Shetty, sharing that she had been warned about losing friends once she embarked on her acting journey. “Actors don’t really have friends,” they said, adding that her closest friends are all in different parts of the world. “I live in Mumbai, one lives in New York, one in Toronto, one in Canada — we are nine girls in total. I have to give them a lot of credit because the reason we can still say that we are best friends and so close is because of the patience they have given me,” she said.
Stating that she started her career at 17, Alia Bhatt added that she was focused on excelling professionally. “However, I made sure to spend time with my friends so as not to take them for granted.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Rutuja Varade, Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, reiterates that in this stage of life, friendships become important because they remind us of who we truly are beyond work roles and responsibilities.
“Friends are often the people with whom we can express our true emotions without fear of judgment. They become spaces of emotional safety, laughter, support, and honesty. Friendships grow as we grow,” she tells indianexpress.com. It is not always about talking every day — Sometimes, it is simply about knowing that someone is there for you when life becomes difficult.
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As adulthood becomes busier, maintaining friendships requires an intentional effort. Healthy friendships are built on mutual understanding, emotional support, and reciprocity. Even small gestures are important.
Varade shared some simple ways to balance friendships and professional life, as follows:
• Take 5 minutes to call or text a friend just to check how they are doing
• Share both good moments and difficult phases instead of only talking when needed
• Be present for important moments like birthdays, achievements, or emotional struggles
• Plan small meetups, coffee breaks, or even virtual catch-ups once in a while
• Respect that everyone is busy, but still make consistent efforts to stay connected
• Express appreciation sometimes a simple “I’m proud of you” or “Take care” means a lot.
As we grow older, friendships may change in frequency, but their emotional value becomes even deeper. And true friendships? They are not measured by daily conversations, but by emotional presence, trust, and support through different phases of life.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.