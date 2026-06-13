Alia Bhatt on balancing friendships and stardom: ‘We are nine girls in total’

Friendship is one of life’s greatest gifts that helps us grow, broadens our perspectives, and offers a sense of comfort throughout life. But with age, our careers, responsibilities, and rising expectations often begin to dominate our days. And in the pursuit of professional success, we often gradually stop making time for ourselves—and our relationships.

Alia Bhatt echoed a similar sentiment during a recent podcast with Jay Shetty, sharing that she had been warned about losing friends once she embarked on her acting journey. “Actors don’t really have friends,” they said, adding that her closest friends are all in different parts of the world. “I live in Mumbai, one lives in New York, one in Toronto, one in Canada — we are nine girls in total. I have to give them a lot of credit because the reason we can still say that we are best friends and so close is because of the patience they have given me,” she said.