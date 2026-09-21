Alia Bhatt on her equation with husband Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Changed after we had a daughter’

Alia Bhatt, 32, opened up about her equation with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor and how it has evolved naturally after becoming parents. “Ranbir and I have a very natural friendship. So, it was never like a dewy-eyed or rose-tinted-glasses sort of relationship. There was always a relationship like best friends,” Bhatt said on Two Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, which also featured actor Varun Dhawan.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star continued, “Of course, I married him for a reason because I think he is wonderful to me and just as a human being. But 100 per cent, the person I love trolling the most is him. And the person he loves trolling the most is me. So, I think that is a very natural dynamic between two people.”