Alia Bhatt on her equation with husband Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Changed after we had a daughter’

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Alia Bhatt, 32, opened up about her equation with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor and how it has evolved naturally after becoming parents. “Ranbir and I have a very natural friendship. So, it was never like a dewy-eyed or rose-tinted-glasses sort of relationship. There was always a relationship like best friends,” Bhatt said on Two Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, which also featured actor Varun Dhawan.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi star continued, “Of course, I married him for a reason because I think he is wonderful to me and just as a human being. But 100 per cent, the person I love trolling the most is him. And the person he loves trolling the most is me. So, I think that is a very natural dynamic between two people.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Admitting that their camaraderie has been “different” after the birth of their daughter, Bhatt expressed, “It’s changed after we had a daughter. Like it’s totally different. We are a unit now. It’s way more of a unit than it was perhaps before.”
From a psychological lens, when partners are also genuine friends, it creates a relationship that feels both safe and joyful. “Friendship brings emotional security — you can be yourself, joke around, and still feel understood. What Alia describes —playful teasing and comfort —shows emotional balance and trust, which are powerful protectors of mental health. Couples who share a friendly bond tend to handle stress better, communicate more openly, and recover faster from conflicts,” said Dhara Ghuntla, psychotherapist, independent practitioner.
Once a child enters the picture, that sense of friendship becomes even more important. “Parenthood can easily shift focus entirely to the child, but keeping that light, easy connection helps partners stay grounded as individuals and as a team,” expressed Ghuntla.
According to Ghuntla, it reduces emotional burnout, strengthens co-parenting, and keeps affection alive. “In many ways, being ‘friends first’ makes love more durable, flexible, and mentally nourishing — especially through life’s changing seasons,” reflected Ghuntla.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.