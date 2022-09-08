Amid reports of Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s forthcoming nuptials, a timeline of their relationship

There seems to be another big Bollywood wedding happening soon. Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been together for many years, may tie the knot by the end of this month. According to reports, the couple has planned an intimate five-day celebration, following which, a wedding reception will be held in Delhi and Mumbai. Sources say that while festivities will begin in Delhi, a grand celebration will also take place in Mumbai in October, which will have Bollywood A-listers in attendance.

The couple has been together since 2012, after they met on the sets of their film ‘Fukrey‘ and fell in love. Over the years, they have been spotted together during film screenings and other such events, and with time, they made their relationship official on social media, too, by sharing pictures, posts and adorable messages for each other.

The journey of these much-loved Bollywood stars has been organic, and we look at a timeline of their decade-long relationship here.

While they may have dated in secret, it took Ali and Richa a while to come out publicly about their romance. After ‘Fukrey‘, the couple was seen attending the premiere of ‘Victoria and Abdul‘ in Venice in 2017, which confirmed their relationship to the world.

It was only in 2019 that Ali proposed to Richa in Maldives and they were slated to get married the following year, but the pandemic happened. Reports suggest that they were then forced to postpone their wedding; the new date was March 2022.

The couple has set relationship goals over years by sharing adorable and funny videos and photographs on their respective social media profiles and by going on trips, etc. They were recently seen exploring Italy and having the best time in each other’s company.

