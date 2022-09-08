scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Amid reports of Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s forthcoming nuptials, a timeline of their relationship

The couple has been together since 2012, after they met on the sets of their film 'Fukrey' and fell in love. Over the years, they have been spotted together during film screenings and other such events

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Richa Chadha wedding, Ali Fazal Richa Chadha marriage, Ali Fazal Richa Chadha relationship, Ali Fazal Richa Chadha news, indian express newsActors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will reportedly tie the knot at the end of this month. (Photo: Instagram/@alifazal9)

There seems to be another big Bollywood wedding happening soon. Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been together for many years, may tie the knot by the end of this month. According to reports, the couple has planned an intimate five-day celebration, following which, a wedding reception will be held in Delhi and Mumbai. Sources say that while festivities will begin in Delhi, a grand celebration will also take place in Mumbai in October, which will have Bollywood A-listers in attendance.

ALSO READ |Amid rumours of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s split, here’s looking at their relationship timeline

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

The couple has been together since 2012, after they met on the sets of their film ‘Fukrey‘ and fell in love. Over the years, they have been spotted together during film screenings and other such events, and with time, they made their relationship official on social media, too, by sharing pictures, posts and adorable messages for each other.

ALSO READ |‘I’m getting older, you look the same’: Dulquer Salmaan’s sweet birthday message for wife Amal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

The journey of these much-loved Bollywood stars has been organic, and we look at a timeline of their decade-long relationship here.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

While they may have dated in secret, it took Ali and Richa a while to come out publicly about their romance. After ‘Fukrey‘, the couple was seen attending the premiere of ‘Victoria and Abdul‘ in Venice in 2017, which confirmed their relationship to the world.

ALSO READ |‘How perfect!’: Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck quoted his own movie during wedding speech

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

It was only in 2019 that Ali proposed to Richa in Maldives and they were slated to get married the following year, but the pandemic happened. Reports suggest that they were then forced to postpone their wedding; the new date was March 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

The couple has set relationship goals over years by sharing adorable and funny videos and photographs on their respective social media profiles and by going on trips, etc. They were recently seen exploring Italy and having the best time in each other’s company.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:50:33 pm
Next Story

Gandhi Ashram project gets Gujarat HC nod, court disposes of PIL by the Mahatma’s kin

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Three things that left me impressed the most
Apple event

Three things that left me impressed the most

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

Oppn slams IT raids: ‘move to exterminate independent media’

Oppn slams IT raids: ‘move to exterminate independent media’

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

EPS reaches AIADMK HQ, says cadres won’t forgive ‘chameleon’ OPS

EPS reaches AIADMK HQ, says cadres won’t forgive ‘chameleon’ OPS

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Premium
Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Onam, festivities
India celebrates Onam with enthusiasm after two years of Covid Pandemic
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement