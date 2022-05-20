Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is engaged; here’s everything to know about her partner Riley Roberts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has been receiving congratulatory messages after news of her engagement became official. The American politician and activist is engaged to her partner Riley Roberts. Reporter Pablo Manríquez broke the news on Twitter, writing, “BREAKING: @AOC GOT ENGAGED!!!”

The US congresswoman then confirmed it in a separate tweet: “It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes.”

It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes ☺️ https://t.co/i5cm9awN3S — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez told Insider exclusively that the couple got engaged in Puerto Rico last month, and were “taking some space to savour” the feeling before getting started with the marriage preparations. “We got engaged last month in my family’s hometown in Puerto Rico. No future details yet, we’re taking some space to savour this time before diving into planning,” she purportedly wrote in a message.

AOC also took to her Instagram account to share the news with her followers, posting a screenshot of her tweet in a story, and writing: “In some happy personal news…”

Photo: Instagram/@aoc Photo: Instagram/@aoc

According to the Insider report, Ocasio-Cortez, 32, met Roberts — who is a marketing professional — when they were both undergraduate students at Boston University. The couple has dated for many years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ🦋 (@nonbinarynj)

Interestingly, they have always been private about their relationship, from even before Ocasio-Cortez became a powerful voice in the US for progressive politics. In fact, even their friends at the university got to know about their relationship much later.

In March 2022, People magazine reported that according to Josh Gondelman’s essay in Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC — which is a biography of the congresswoman — “Roberts doesn’t fit the stereotype of a politician’s partner”. “He doesn’t seem focus-grouped or media-trained for state dinners and press conferences. We know he’s supportive and encouraging in private. And his expertise, as far as his public image goes, is his elusiveness and restraint,” Gondelman wrote.

They, however, even made a joint appearance together at the 2021 Met Gala, wherein Ocasio-Cortez wore the famous white off-shoulder gown by Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies, which had ‘Tax the Rich’ written in red on its back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc)

According to news reports, Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts may not start wedding planning for at least a month.

