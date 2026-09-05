‘Some decisions regarding gadgets…’: Akshay Kumar on Twinkle Khanna’s final say at home

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Twinkle Khanna doesn’t just exude boss babe energy at work; at home, too, she equally takes charge. In a recent media interaction, her husband Akshay Kumar revealed that Khanna has the final say in household matters.
“All decisions are taken by my wife. Gadget-related decisions, sometimes, I get to make. I spoke to her; I told her about it. So, some decisions regarding gadgets are left to me. But everything else is taken by her,” he admitted jokingly to Filmfare.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
One might wonder if that’s a sign of power imbalance within a relationship, but Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist and founder of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, says that Akshay Kumar‘s comment can be viewed as an example of role differentiation, rather than automatically being a sign of an unhealthy dynamic.
“Couples do not necessarily need to divide every decision equally. But what matters psychologically is whether the arrangement is mutually agreed upon, flexible, and respectful, and whether both partners continue to feel that their opinions and needs have value,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Dr Sarkar opines that conflict often arises when couples have different priorities, communication styles, financial attitudes, or expectations about who should take responsibility.
“One partner may prefer making quick decisions while the other wants more discussion. Problems can also develop when one person gradually becomes the default decision maker and the other begins feeling unheard, dependent, or resentful,” she shares.
According to her, another common issue is confusing equality with identical roles.
“A healthy relationship does not require both people to have exactly the same responsibilities. One partner may naturally manage finances while another handles social or household decisions. The important question is whether these roles are chosen rather than imposed,” she explains.
Dr Sarkar says it can be, provided both partners genuinely consent to that arrangement.
“If one partner is more confident or interested in certain types of decisions, allowing them to take the lead can actually reduce unnecessary conflict and mental load. However, there should still be psychological space for the other partner to disagree, question a decision, or take over when circumstances change,” she elaborates.
However, the concern arises when one person has decision making power because the other person feels they have no choice. If decisions about money, parenting, career, social relationships, or major life choices are consistently controlled by one partner and the other cannot express disagreement safely, Dr Sarkar says that the dynamic can become unequal and potentially damaging.
“Ultimately, healthy decision making is less about “Who makes the decisions?” and more about “Do both people have a voice?” says the psychologist.
She stresses that a couple can have different roles while still having equal psychological importance within the relationship. “The healthiest approach is often to decide which areas can have an individual lead and which decisions require genuine collaboration,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.