‘Some decisions regarding gadgets…’: Akshay Kumar on Twinkle Khanna’s final say at home

Twinkle Khanna doesn’t just exude boss babe energy at work; at home, too, she equally takes charge. In a recent media interaction, her husband Akshay Kumar revealed that Khanna has the final say in household matters.

“All decisions are taken by my wife. Gadget-related decisions, sometimes, I get to make. I spoke to her; I told her about it. So, some decisions regarding gadgets are left to me. But everything else is taken by her,” he admitted jokingly to Filmfare.

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One might wonder if that’s a sign of power imbalance within a relationship, but Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist and founder of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, says that Akshay Kumar‘s comment can be viewed as an example of role differentiation, rather than automatically being a sign of an unhealthy dynamic.