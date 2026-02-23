‘Meri side ka jo bistar hai voh geela hota hai’: Akshay Kumar on how Twinkle Khanna shows she’s upset, gives marriage advice to Riteish-Genelia; why saying ‘sorry’ matters

Akshay Kumar’s humorous yet pointed marriage advice to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza sparks a deeper conversation on why apologising, humour, and ego management are crucial in long-term relationships.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Film star Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna in film ZULMIAkshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna’s unique way of expressing anger (Source: Express archive photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Long-term relationships are often romanticised, but anyone who has been married for years knows that staying together is less about grand gestures and more about everyday negotiations, emotional intelligence, and knowing when to let go of ego. This dynamic was on display during a recent Wheel of Fortune promo, where Akshay Kumar offered marriage advice to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. When Akshay asked how long the couple had been together, Riteish replied, “10 years of dating and 14 years of marriage, so it’s been 24 years in total.” Akshay immediately corrected him, saying, “25 years!” emotionally. The remark prompted laughter from the audience and fellow guest Shreyas Talpade, with Riteish responding by hugging Akshay.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Leaning into his experience, Akshay added, “25 saal wale ko puch. Sorry bolna seekho (Ask the person who’s been married for 25 years. You have to learn how to say sorry).” Genelia jumped in with humour, saying, “He is ‘sorry’, Deshmukh,” while Riteish clarified that he apologises quickly. 

Akshay then shared a personal anecdote about how his wife expresses anger, saying, “Meri biwi ka alag hai. Meri biwi jab merese gussa hoti hai mujhe pata hai kab pata chalta hai? Jab main sone jaata hoon. Kyunki jab main sone jaata hoon, meri side ka jo bistar hai voh geela hota hai. Uspe paane fer diya hota hai. (My wife has a different way. If my wife is angry with me, I will know when I come to bed at night. Because when I go to sleep, I find out that my side of the bed is completely wet — she throws water on it).” Riteish reacted with laughter and affection, saying, “I love Tina (Twinkle’s birth name),” as he hugged Akshay again.

Why does the ability to apologise become increasingly important the longer a relationship lasts?

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “Apologising is not just an emotional act. It also involves different levels of thinking. There is factual thinking, where a person owns what they did. There is emotional thinking, where they recognise how it affected the other person. I often see couples stuck because they apologise only at one level.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment) 

When the ego blocks this process, people shift into defensive thinking. “The nervous system stays in protection mode. Partners start collecting evidence instead of seeking understanding. Over time, this changes how conflict is handled. The relationship becomes about being right rather than staying connected. Repair then feels harder, even for small issues,” notes Dr Mandhyan.

How do humour and playful expressions of anger help or harm emotional communication between partners?

Humour can ease emotional tension when it comes at the right moment. Dr Mandhyan notes, “When humour comes too early, it can feel dismissive rather than comforting. Emotional sensitivity means first allowing room for the problem to be understood. Many couples need a pause to collect their thoughts before lightness can be helpful.

Used well, Dr Mandhyan says, humour helps reconnect after stress. “Used poorly, it can interrupt emotional processing. The key is whether laughter follows understanding or replaces it. Healthy humour supports connection. It does not rush past the feeling that needs attention.”

Healthier ways to express frustration or disappointment 

Healthy communication begins with self-responsibility. Dr Mandhyan reveals, “I ask partners to look at what they are carrying before pointing to what the other person did. This reduces displacement, where emotional burden is pushed onto one partner to fix.”

Story continues below this ad

It needs to be recognised that words must match actions. Apologies and promises build trust only when behaviour changes follow. This consistency supports emotional regulation in the relationship.

“Walking together, listening to music, creative tasks, or perhaps even sharing your dreams, builds emotional connection without a heavy conversation. These moments strengthen bonding. When the connection stays alive, frustration is easier to express directly instead of turning into silence or resentment,” concludes Dr Mandhyan. 

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Doctor fat loss tips
Nick Jonas serves 'jiju' goals wearing Priyanka Chopra's mangalsutra-inspired bracelet
Nick Jonas flaunts Priyanka Chopra's mangalsutra
Fitness trainer tested out Kenyan running advice: 'If you can hear your feet, you're going too hard'
How fast should you be running?
Hina Khan’s 2026 Kuwait getaway: Must-visit landmarks for your next family trip
Hina Khan jets off to Kuwait
Advertisement
PHOTOS
films
These movies feel like a warm childhood memory
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Doctor fat loss tips
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement