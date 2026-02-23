‘Meri side ka jo bistar hai voh geela hota hai’: Akshay Kumar on how Twinkle Khanna shows she’s upset, gives marriage advice to Riteish-Genelia; why saying ‘sorry’ matters

Long-term relationships are often romanticised, but anyone who has been married for years knows that staying together is less about grand gestures and more about everyday negotiations, emotional intelligence, and knowing when to let go of ego. This dynamic was on display during a recent Wheel of Fortune promo, where Akshay Kumar offered marriage advice to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. When Akshay asked how long the couple had been together, Riteish replied, “10 years of dating and 14 years of marriage, so it’s been 24 years in total.” Akshay immediately corrected him, saying, “25 years!” emotionally. The remark prompted laughter from the audience and fellow guest Shreyas Talpade, with Riteish responding by hugging Akshay.

Leaning into his experience, Akshay added, “25 saal wale ko puch. Sorry bolna seekho (Ask the person who’s been married for 25 years. You have to learn how to say sorry).” Genelia jumped in with humour, saying, “He is ‘sorry’, Deshmukh,” while Riteish clarified that he apologises quickly.

Akshay then shared a personal anecdote about how his wife expresses anger, saying, “Meri biwi ka alag hai. Meri biwi jab merese gussa hoti hai mujhe pata hai kab pata chalta hai? Jab main sone jaata hoon. Kyunki jab main sone jaata hoon, meri side ka jo bistar hai voh geela hota hai. Uspe paane fer diya hota hai. (My wife has a different way. If my wife is angry with me, I will know when I come to bed at night. Because when I go to sleep, I find out that my side of the bed is completely wet — she throws water on it).” Riteish reacted with laughter and affection, saying, “I love Tina (Twinkle’s birth name),” as he hugged Akshay again.

Why does the ability to apologise become increasingly important the longer a relationship lasts?

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “Apologising is not just an emotional act. It also involves different levels of thinking. There is factual thinking, where a person owns what they did. There is emotional thinking, where they recognise how it affected the other person. I often see couples stuck because they apologise only at one level.”

When the ego blocks this process, people shift into defensive thinking. “The nervous system stays in protection mode. Partners start collecting evidence instead of seeking understanding. Over time, this changes how conflict is handled. The relationship becomes about being right rather than staying connected. Repair then feels harder, even for small issues,” notes Dr Mandhyan.

How do humour and playful expressions of anger help or harm emotional communication between partners?

Humour can ease emotional tension when it comes at the right moment. Dr Mandhyan notes, “When humour comes too early, it can feel dismissive rather than comforting. Emotional sensitivity means first allowing room for the problem to be understood. Many couples need a pause to collect their thoughts before lightness can be helpful.

Used well, Dr Mandhyan says, humour helps reconnect after stress. “Used poorly, it can interrupt emotional processing. The key is whether laughter follows understanding or replaces it. Healthy humour supports connection. It does not rush past the feeling that needs attention.”

Healthier ways to express frustration or disappointment

Healthy communication begins with self-responsibility. Dr Mandhyan reveals, “I ask partners to look at what they are carrying before pointing to what the other person did. This reduces displacement, where emotional burden is pushed onto one partner to fix.”

It needs to be recognised that words must match actions. Apologies and promises build trust only when behaviour changes follow. This consistency supports emotional regulation in the relationship.

“Walking together, listening to music, creative tasks, or perhaps even sharing your dreams, builds emotional connection without a heavy conversation. These moments strengthen bonding. When the connection stays alive, frustration is easier to express directly instead of turning into silence or resentment,” concludes Dr Mandhyan.