Akshay Kumar on Twinkle Khanna’s ‘brutal’ criticism; why honest feedback matters in relationships

Constructive criticism can be difficult to hear, especially when it comes from someone closest to us. Yet for many people, honest feedback from a partner can become an important source of growth rather than conflict. Actor Akshay Kumar recently offered a glimpse into this dynamic while speaking about the person whose opinion matters most to him.

During a candid conversation while promoting Welcome To The Jungle, he described his wife, author and columnist Twinkle Khanna, as his toughest critic. Asked who critiques him the most, Akshay immediately named his “better half” and joked, “She’s brutal. Brutal means brutal is nothing. She can kill me anytime. You can’t say anything.” Despite her uncompromising honesty, he admitted that her approval carries exceptional weight.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Recalling a recent incident, Akshay shared that while dubbing for another film, he received an unexpected message from Twinkle praising the trailer of his upcoming project. “I told Priyadarshan sir, ‘Today I’m very happy.’ He asked me why, and I said, ‘My wife has sent me a message saying she loved the trailer,’” Akshay revealed, adding that such appreciation is rare. “These messages don’t come often,” he admitted. According to the actor, Twinkle has never hesitated to express exactly what she thinks about his work, often reacting with “What is this?” when she is unimpressed. He also told Bombay Times Lounge that even when one of his films performs well at the box office despite her criticism, she continues to stand by her opinion.

Their candid and playful dynamic raises an interesting question: how can couples offer honest feedback without damaging each other’s confidence or relationship?

Giving constructive feedback without hurting your partner

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “The healthiest relationships are not the ones where partners avoid criticism. They are the ones where both people know that even difficult feedback comes from a place of care, not superiority.”

Click each example to see whether it encourages growth or creates defensiveness. Story continues below this ad ‘I think this idea could be stronger if you considered another approach.’ ✅ Constructive feedback. This focuses on the behaviour or idea rather than attacking the person’s character, leaving room for improvement and discussion. ‘You never think things through.’ ❌ Harsh criticism. This labels the person instead of addressing a specific action, making them more likely to feel ashamed or defensive. Giving feedback immediately after a setback. ⚠️ Timing matters. When emotions are running high, reassurance is often more helpful than immediate criticism. Honest conversations are usually more productive once both partners feel emotionally settled. What’s the key takeaway? The strongest relationships separate the person from the behaviour. Honest feedback is easiest to accept when it comes from a place of care, protects emotional safety and focuses on helping a partner grow rather than proving a point. Story continues below this ad

Why appreciation from a partner matters more

A partner’s opinion reaches places that compliments from the outside world simply cannot. Raj notes, “We expect encouragement from friends, colleagues or social media. We hope for validation from the person who knows us behind closed doors, including our fears, failures and insecurities. That is why a single sentence of genuine appreciation from a partner can stay with someone for years.”

What strengthens relationships is not constant praise but authentic recognition. When appreciation is specific, it tells your partner, “I notice you.” That feeling of being emotionally seen creates security. Many couples slowly stop expressing admiration because they assume love automatically communicates appreciation. It does not. Affection and appreciation are different emotional experiences, and both need to be expressed.

Interestingly, Raj mentions that people rarely complain that they receive too little praise. They complain that they feel invisible. “A partner who acknowledges effort, resilience or quiet sacrifices creates an emotional climate where both people feel valued beyond their achievements. That sense of emotional safety often becomes the foundation for trust, intimacy and long-term relationship satisfaction.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.