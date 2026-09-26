Akshay Kumar on why he arrives early everywhere: ‘We reach at 8’

Akshay Kumar’s work ethic and discipline are well known in the Bollywood industry, and during a recent media interaction, the actor shared a fun anecdote that reiterated his love of punctuality and dedication to time. When asked whether the secret to his fitness lies in avoiding Bollywood parties, the Housefull actor said, “I don’t avoid Bollywood parties because I want to…to be honest, I don’t find them fun. Now you see, this show hadn’t even begun and Boman Irani and I were already seated. We were waiting for you two hosts to arrive, so that we could quickly collect our awards and go home.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Kumar further told Bollywood Hungama, “We were just talking about this. We arrive at weddings early, according to the actual timings written on the invitation card. Agar 8 baje se lekar 12 baje tak shaadi hai toh hum 8 baje pahunch jaate hain. Kasam se keh raha hoon tab tak dulha dulhan bhi nahi hote waha (If the card says 8-12 pm, we arrive at 8. I swear, the bride and groom are also not there yet)

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Is one born punctual?

Dr Neerja Agarwal, Psychologist and Co-founder of Emoneeds, says that Kumar’s discipline and punctuality stem from various factors, including personality traits, upbringing, cultural influences, and individual experiences. “Conscientiousness, one of the Big Five personality traits, is strongly linked to punctuality. Individuals high in conscientiousness tend to be organised, dependable, and disciplined, making them more likely to be punctual,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, upbringing and cultural norms also play significant roles. “Those raised in environments where punctuality is valued may internalise these norms, and personal experiences that highlight the consequences of being late can reinforce punctual behaviour,” Dr Agarwal elaborates.

Kumar does not enjoy Bollywood parties. (Source: Instagram/@akshaykumar) Kumar does not enjoy Bollywood parties. (Source: Instagram/@akshaykumar)

How does it impact their professional and personal lives?

Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach, adds that the positives of Kumar’s punctuality ultimately reflect on his character.

“I often say that successful people do not honour time because they are successful. They become successful because they learn to honour time. While talent may open doors, discipline, consistency, and reliability keep those doors open over decades. Punctuality is one of the simplest expressions of self-discipline because it demonstrates that a person can keep promises, not only to others but also to themselves,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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When someone consistently respects another person’s time, they communicate something much deeper than efficiency, says Rrajesh. “They are saying, ‘I value you. I respect your commitment. I understand that your time is as precious as mine’. In many ways, punctuality is not a time management skill. It is a relationship skill, she adds.

According to her, the highest achievers rarely lower their standards after achieving success. Instead, their standards become the very reason their success continues.

Rrajesh also explains that punctuality has a profound psychological impact on the person practising it.

“Every time we honour a commitment we made to ourselves, whether it is reaching somewhere on time, completing a task or keeping a promise, we strengthen self-trust. Confidence is not built by motivational speeches alone. It is built through repeated evidence that we can rely on ourselves. Every small promise we keep quietly strengthens our self-esteem because our mind begins believing, ‘If I say I will do something, I usually do’,” she elaborates.

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Finally, the expert says many people believe discipline disappears once success arrives. In reality, the opposite is often true. “Extraordinary people continue doing ordinary things extraordinarily well. They continue preparing. They continue learning. They continue showing respect to colleagues regardless of hierarchy,” concludes Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.