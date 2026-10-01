Akshay Kumar shares his 4 S philosophy for a good life: ‘Sukh, shanti, seva, and sehat’

Akshay Kumar may have achieved professional success, fame, and wealth in this lifetime, but the Bollywood actor believes in staying grounded and finding happiness in life’s everyday joys. “I have followed 4 S in my life. Sukh — Always stay happy. When our family did not have a lot of money, we had a small house and 24 of us lived inside; we were still very happy,” he shared during a candid chat.

Next, the actor named shanti. “No matter what you do in life, do it with peace. The third S is seva. Try to serve others as much as you can. Recalling a popular phrase, he said: “Jab tak seva karoge tab tak aap zinda ho. Jis din seva karne se man hat jayega uske baad mar jaana hi behtar hai” (You are alive till the day you serve others. The day you don’t feel like serving, it’s better to give up your life).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

As for the final S, Kumar told Hindustan Times: “Sehat. I have seen a lot of people disrespecting their health, but it’s the most important thing in life.”

Kritika Saboo, psychologist at Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust, says we are always striving to achieve something bigger, pursuing the next goal and the next dream. But in this race, we have forgotten the most important thing – to simply live. This is why Akshay Kumar’s concept of 4 S – Sukh, Shanti, Seva and Sehat, is so important.

“Our happiness does not solely depend on one factor. We need joy, peace, meaningful relationships, as well as good physical and mental health to feel true fulfilment in life,” she tells IndianExpress.com. Let’s understand each pillar in detail:

Sukh (Happiness)

“When we hear the word happiness, we often imagine a big event – a promotion, a new car or a trip to the Maldives. But what about the small, daily moments of happiness that most of us tend to forget?” asks Sahoo. According to her, it can be found in the first sip of chai in the morning, the laughter of our child or an evening spent with our parents after dinner.

Story continues below this ad

Sahoo believes sukh (happiness) comes not from the continuous pursuit of pleasure but from appreciating what we already have in our lives. “Happiness is not the absence of negative emotions, but rather the ability to say: ‘My life may not be perfect, but there are still moments worth being grateful for’,” the expert shares.

Rather than constantly pursuing material goals, Kumar finds happiness in everyday moments. (Source: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna) Rather than constantly pursuing material goals, Kumar finds happiness in everyday moments. (Source: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna)

Shanti (Peace)

Sahoo says that peace is one of the things that humanity probably needs more than ever in the modern world. She elaborates that shanti is closely linked to mindfulness, acceptance and the ability to manage stress. “When a person feels truly peaceful, it does not mean that they are immune to anger or feelings of anxiety. It means that they learn to create a small space between what we feel and how we respond,” she informs.

Seva (Service)

Sahoo says seva means service, but it also represents something much larger—connection, compassion, purpose, and meaning. “Humans are social beings. We need to feel that we belong, that we matter and that our existence has some meaning beyond ourselves,” she explains.

According to her, seva does not have to be grand. “It can be helping an elderly neighbour carry groceries, donating food, or helping a colleague who is struggling. It can also be as simple as sitting beside a friend who is having a difficult day and simply saying, ‘I am here’,” she shares, adding that when we help someone else we feel useful, needed and that our life has meaning.

Story continues below this ad

Sehat (Health)

Finally, Sahoo stresses that we take our health for granted too often. “When the body is functioning well, we rarely think about it. We work late, sleep less, skip meals and spend hours mindlessly on our phones. But the body keeps a record of how we treat it,” she points out.

According to the psychologist, poor sleep can affect our mood. “Stress can affect our well-being, and emotional exhaustion can make it difficult for us to cope with the challenges of life,” she lists out.

But taking care of our health does not always require dramatic changes. “It can begin with a simple walk, a healthy meal, getting enough rest, a little sunlight, less screen time, a conversation with someone we trust, taking a break without feeling guilty, or seeking professional help when we feel we cannot carry everything alone,” Sahoo reiterates.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.