Akanksha Chamola on divorce from Gaurav Khanna; expert on navigating changing life goals

Television actor Akanksha Chamola has spoken publicly for the first time about her separation from husband Gaurav Khanna, revealing that their marriage reached a turning point because they wanted different things from life.

During the premiere of Lock Upp season 2, Akanksha shared that while she had once been open to motherhood, she gradually realised that becoming a parent was not the life she wanted for herself. “Jab hum shaadi mein thhe, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. But gradually I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with it. But I guess, in time, that shifted,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Explaining the reason behind their decision to part ways, Akanksha said, “Now, he wants to have kids, and I can’t give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don’t have the instinct, I had told him long back). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss cheez ke liye, maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon (When I realised that I am not meant for this, I had told him that I will not do it back then itself). So we had a discussion where I told him, if you want to leave me, then leave me, fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain (People get married for this), let’s be honest… 99% want to get married because they want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain, warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (You want to carry on the family lineage, otherwise why would you marry?). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it, and I am unable to do that). For me, I don’t want to put him in that situation.”

Akanksha also clarified that she does not wish to adopt and wants to remain child-free. Gaurav has not commented publicly on the matter. However, during Bigg Boss 19, he had shared with Mridul Tiwari that he desires to have children, but Akanksha is not prepared. He mentioned that his wife wants to focus on her career now.

The couple’s relationship timeline

First meeting: Gaurav Khanna first noticed Akanksha Chamola during an audition. She was new to the industry and did not recognise him, assuming he too was a newcomer. She even gave him tips for the audition, while Gaurav later admitted it was love at first sight.

The Google moment: After offering to drop her to another audition, Gaurav jokingly asked Akanksha to search his name on Google while they were driving. That’s when she realised he was already a known television actor.

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Friendship to romance: The two became close friends, started meeting frequently and their friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship.

Proposal and wedding: Gaurav proposed to Akanksha in a dreamy setting decorated with around 100 balloons. The couple got married on November 23, 2016, in Kanpur in the presence of family and close friends, including Hussain Kuwajerwala, Anuj Sachdeva and Puja Banerjee.

Age difference: Gaurav, born in 1981, is nine years older than Akanksha, who was born in 1991. Akanksha has previously said the age gap never bothered her because she wanted a mature partner, although her parents initially had reservations.

Career journeys: Gaurav went on to become a household name with shows like CID and Anupamaa, later winning Bigg Boss 19 and joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Akanksha built her own television career with shows including Swaragini, Bhootu and Can You See Me after completing a postgraduate degree in commerce.

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Parenthood differences: During Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav shared that he wanted children, while Akanksha wished to focus on her career.

Divorce: During the premiere of Lock Upp season 2, Akanksha publicly confirmed that the couple were divorcing, explaining that her decision to remain child-free and Gaurav’s desire to become a father had ultimately led them to part ways.

The couple’s story has sparked a wider conversation about compatibility, changing life goals and whether differences over having children can be reconciled within a marriage. How should couples navigate such conversations, and what can they do when their expectations about the future no longer align? We asked an expert.

Discussing parenthood before marriage

Sonal Khangarot, counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “The decision to have children is one of the most significant conversations a couple can have before marriage. Discussions around parenthood, fertility expectations, timelines, and even the choice to remain child-free help partners understand each other’s values and life goals. In the Indian context, where societal and family pressures around having children can be intense, avoiding these conversations can lead to resentment, disappointment, and conflict later.”

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However, she notes, people evolve. A partner who once wanted children may change their mind due to career aspirations, health concerns, financial realities, or personal experiences. Such shifts do not make either person wrong, but they can create profound grief and incompatibility. “The key is to approach these changes with empathy, honest communication, and, if needed, professional counselling. Sometimes couples find a middle ground; at other times, they may need to accept that their life goals have diverged,” says Khangarot.

Building a fulfilling child-free life Click each section to explore how couples can create a meaningful relationship without becoming parents: 💭 Common misconceptions Choosing to remain child-free is often wrongly seen as selfish, immature or anti-family. In reality, the decision is usually based on thoughtful personal values, lifestyle preferences, health concerns or financial considerations. ❤️ Creating a meaningful relationship Couples can strengthen their bond by investing in their partnership, pursuing shared goals, travelling, nurturing friendships, contributing to their communities and focusing on personal growth. Story continues below this ad 🗣️ Keep communicating Open conversations about expectations, long-term plans and sources of fulfilment help couples stay aligned and build emotional intimacy over time. ✅ Key takeaway A fulfilling relationship is built on shared values, mutual respect and emotional connection—not solely on parenthood. Every couple has the right to define what a meaningful life looks like for them.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.